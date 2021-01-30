Bonfire 4-H Club
On Jan. 11, the Bonfire 4-H Club met at the Green Valley Community Center. Avery Inman called the meeting to order, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge. Roll call, which was “What animal are you most afraid of?,” was answered by 35 members, including those on Zoom, and five guests were present. Minutes were read and officer reports were given. There was no new business. For the program, Morgan Roberts gave a presentation on the performing arts. Josie Sapp gave a demonstration called “Macaron Makeover.” Ezra Sapp gave a demonstration on how to make a target. James Shivers led a game of Pictionary for recreation. Birthdays were celebrated and the meeting was adjourned with the 4-H motto. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the Green Valley Community Center.
Eagles Auxiliary
The Jan. 21 meeting was opened at 7 p.m. with Betty Mullet presiding. Members saluted and pledged allegiance to the American flag led by Shirley Wilson. Brenda Bly gave the two prayers. The Jan. 4 minutes read by Joan Baughman were approved with no corrections or additions. Madelyn Brown gave the audit report, which the group voted to accept. There were no communications or bills to be approved this meeting. There is one membership applicant to be interviewed, balloted and initiated into the auxiliary during the Feb. 4 meeting. Brenda reported on the auxiliary cookie sales at the last Taco Tuesday event.
Carrie Rice, Madelyn and Suzanne Birdwell won the ticket drawings. The group will meet again at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4 unless convened earlier with notice to members.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Jan. 25 via Zoom. The group had 15 members join the meeting along with Division 4 Lt. Gov. Cindy Cone. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting.
Sargent said two club members had a birthday before the next meeting (Pam Fajen and John Schlender, both Jan. 29).
The program speaker for the day was Josh McCowan, Senior Associate Athletics Director of Development at K-State. He grew up in Clay Center and while in school at K-State he was men’s basketball manager when the Wildcats went to the Elite 8. Josh assisted in developing the facilities master plan for K-State Athletics. He said they worked on the plan for 20 weeks together with HOK Architects, coaches, and staff and announced the plan in September 2018 at a cost of $105 million. The completed or in-progress projects include the Buser Family Stadium for soccer, Tointon Family Stadium for baseball, the Shamrock Zone at Bill Snyder Family Stadium and renovation of Bramlage Coliseum. McCowan said they are proud of the fact the Ahearn Fund at K-State supports athletics without any university, state or student money.
Solarian Naci Pelis and her husband Brian welcomed a baby. Born Jan. 21, Brian Jr. weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces and was 19 inches long. Both mother and baby are at home and doing well. The Kansas Kiwanis Foundation awards educational scholarships to qualified high school seniors and college students. Applicants don’t need to be associated with Kiwanis in order to be eligible. Applications can be obtained at the Kansas Kiwanis web site (https://wwww. Kskiwnais.org/scholarships). The club donated $200 to the Kansas Kiwanis Foundation to be applied to a scholarship in honor of longtime Kansas Kiwanis Foundation Secretary Kenton Krehbiel, who died recently of COVID-19.
The group will meet via Zoom at noon Feb. 1. The program will be introduced by Solarians Gaylon Kintner and Charlie Sargent and will be Nate McClendon, USD 383 band and orchestra director.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to obtain the Zoom link code for a meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers (male and female) dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
VFW Auxiliary
VFW Auxiliary Post 1786 has announced the kick-off of the VFW Auxiliary’s national anthem singing contest, “Get Excited for the Red,White and Blue!” Local youth ages six to 16 have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 national award.
Contestants must submit a video of their solo vocal performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Video must be saved to a DVD or flash drive or uploaded to an online video platform (e.g. YouTube or Vimeo), and submitted to the local Auxiliary for judging. The video must be recorded by March 31.
Contestants begin by competing at the local VFW Auxiliary level. The first-place winner from each Auxiliary advances to the District competition with District winners advancing to the state competition. State first-place winners advance to the National Auxiliary Program Division competition. National Auxiliary Program Division winners will each receive a $100 Visa gift card. One national winner will be selected from the 10 National Auxiliary Program Division winners and will receive an additional $1,000 Visa gift card. Winners will be notified the week of Aug. 9 via the email address provided on the winners’ entry form.
The contest is designed to promote patriotism and encourage youth to learn the words to “The Star-Spangled Banner” while displaying their creativity and vocal talent.
Contestant entries must be submitted to VFW Auxiliary Lee Pierson Post 1786 by March 31. Interested youth, parents/guardians and teachers can contact Julie Gleue at 785-341-9452 or vfwaux1786@gmail.com for more information. Visit http://www.vfwauxiliary.org/what-we-do/youth-activities for eligibility requirements, contest rules and an entry form.