Gamma Omicron-ESA
Members of Gamma Omicron chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha met on Jan. 11 at the home of Brenda Schaffer. Jaime Schnee from Special Olympics presented the educational. Members gave monetary donations for this organization. Special Olympics ensures that clients with intellectual activities have athletic opportunities. They have 95 participants throughout the year. The Special Olympics program receives no funding from the state and relies on fundraising. The largest fundraiser is the Polar Plunge that is on Feb. 12.
Reports were given by committee chairs regarding donations made for the state’s three philanthropic projects to include Heartspring, Goodwill Industries and Capper Foundation. A total of 11 members were present with one pledge and one guest. Last month members participated in the laying of Wreaths at the Veterans Cemetery.
The next business meeting will be Feb. 8 at DeAdre Strout’s home. The next Kansas state meeting will be Jan. 21-22 in Topeka. Those interested in hearing more about Gamma Omicron and Epsilon Sigma Alpha can contact DeAdre Strouts at strouts@cox.net or 785-477-0134, or Debbie Smith at debra0188@gmail.com or 785-776-5464.
Manhattan Coin Club
The Manhattan Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 in the American Legion, 114 McCall Road. There will be a presentation on the Coin Club’s history. A silent auction and a raffle will follow the meeting. The meeting is open to the public and new members are welcomed. The Manhattan Coin Club is a local association for the enjoyment of studying or collecting coins, paper currency, tokens and medals.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Lyn Patterson and Nancy Ryan won the Junior fund game at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club Jan. 23. Carol Reinsch and Mary Lee Arnold were second, Linda Schottler and Elizabeth Jankord were third, Pat and Tom O’grady were fourth, and Dan Otto and Tom Shields were first in flight B. The club meets each Monday at the Seniors’ Center and invites all bridge players. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the Jan. 19 meeting by welcoming guests Liz Nelson and Gary Powell. Longtime Rotary member Ed Freshnock died Jan. 12. Ed joined the Manhattan Rotary Club in 1978 and was a member through June 30, 2022 (44 years). John Freshnock, Ed’s son, asked to share these words with the club: “My father truly loved being a Rotarian and serving the community through the Manhattan club. He looked forward to your meetings and the friendship he found there.” Randy Peterson provided the PolioPlus update, announcing that Rotary has contributed $2.6 billion to polio eradication since 1985. The club has raised 3/4 of its $4000 goal. Bill was recognized by Bob Ward, Rotary Foundation Chair, with a Paul Harris Fellow +6 award. Bill Varney has been a club member since May 24, 1960, and served as club president from 1968-69.
Rotarian Jeff Sackrider introduced Blade Mages, founder and executive director of Middle and the Wareham Hall Committee Chair. Mages gave a history of Harry Wareham’s business operations, including the creation of the early theater for traveling vaudeville acts. Later, it became the first movie theater for silent films and, eventually, Wareham Theatre for talking movies and other events. Next, Mages shared his vision of renovating the space into a venue called Wareham Hall. The committee is researching the feasibility of renovating the space to support live music and performance arts. The eventual goal is to raise $20 million and create a first-class event space.
In honor of Blade’s presentation, the book “Aaron Slater, Illustrator,” was donated to Northview Elementary. The Manhattan Rotary Club meets on Thursdays at noon at the Manhattan Country Club.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Jan. 24 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 13 members present. Club President Chad Tepe led the meeting. John Schlender led the song, Steve Bartle led the pledge and Ron Jackson gave the invocation.
Three club members had a birthday before the next meeting: Karl Dean (Jan. 24), Pam Fajen (Jan. 29), and John Schlender (96 on Jan. 29).
We had no club members with an anniversary before our next meeting.
The local History Day hero, Terry Healy, has found a way for History Day to happen. The club has participated as volunteer event judges and registration table support for many years, and Terry has reached out to see if anyone might be interested in volunteering again on Feb. 25. If club members would like to participate, email Tracie at kansashistoryday@gmail.com and she will register you, assign an event category and provide any supporting information that may be needed. A list of ideas that were offered to students as topics for project is available at kansashistoryday.org. Club members should remind any qualified students about the Kiwanis Scholarship Applications for high school and college students. The applications can be easily downloaded: https://www.kskiwanisfoundation.org/pages/forms/. The deadline is Feb. 1.
Solarian Charlie Sargent introduced Michelle Sink, area director of Big Brothers/Big Sisters. Sink said the Big Brothers/Big Sisters organization began in Kansas in 1969 in Wichita. She said they try to have the best match possible between “bigs” and “littles” instead of just first come, first served. There are extensive background checks for the “bigs.” The age limit for “littles” is 5 to 17 years old. The Manhattan Area BB/BS organization had 100 new matches last year, which was a record.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room next to RC McGraw’s in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. The next meeting will be on Jan. 31 and Solarian Mary Scharfe will speak about PTOs and booster clubs in the Manhattan school system. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Welcome Club
The Welcome Club of Manhattan met Jan. 19 at the Blue Hills Room for the monthly luncheon and meeting with President Carolee Fairbanks presiding.
Karla Hagemeister, executive director of the Flint Hills Breadbasket, spoke about food insecurity in Riley County. The Breadbasket is a local food pantry and distribution center that also provides hygiene items. Mike Gassmann shared information on the Common Table, a program involving five churches that provide a free meal every night. Karla and Mike told of future changes that will enable the Breadbasket to better serve the community.
Treasurer Bobbi Schesser gave the financial report. Sam Milton won the free lunch ticket. Linda Bennett was the guest of Connie Schmidt. President Carolee presented long-stemmed roses to birthday celebrants Jody Cheatum and Pat Heinsohn.
February activities include First Tuesday Bunko Feb. 7; Monday Bunko Feb. 13; Hand and Foot cards Feb. 9 and 23; Coffee Tyme Feb. 10; Bridge Feb. 24. The February luncheon will be at the Blue Hills Room Feb. 16.
The Welcome Club is open to all new and current members of the Manhattan community. For more information call Sharon Zierlein, membership chair, 785-282-0594, or Carolee Fairbanks, president, 785-410-3502, for club activities or reservations.