Gamma Omicron-ESA

Members of Gamma Omicron chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha met on Jan. 11 at the home of Brenda Schaffer. Jaime Schnee from Special Olympics presented the educational. Members gave monetary donations for this organization. Special Olympics ensures that clients with intellectual activities have athletic opportunities. They have 95 participants throughout the year. The Special Olympics program receives no funding from the state and relies on fundraising. The largest fundraiser is the Polar Plunge that is on Feb. 12.

