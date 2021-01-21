Gamma
Omicron-ESA
The Gamma Omicron Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha held its first meeting of the year virtually on January 13.
Sherry Brown gave the educational. Sherry showed a quick way to make Valentine’s Day cards or any type of card with some cardstock, patterned paper, a few rubber stamps and some glue dots.
The opening thought was given by Claire Beck and was titled, “Choose Happiness and Laugh Often” by Brian Smollin.
The district meeting was hosted virtually by Gamma Omicron on Jan. 10. A speaker from Pawnee Mental Health Services talked about COVID-19 and how it has affected individual’s mental health.
Several chapter members participated in the Wreaths Across America to help lay wreaths at the Kansas Veteran’s cemetery on Dec. 19. More than 900 wreaths were laid.
The chapter sold nuts as a fundraiser for several local non-profits. The chapter is also giving out a $500 Youth Award Scholarship. Some of the other funds will go to Heartspring in Wichita, which is a provider of services and therapies for children with special needs and developmental disabilities, and to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The chapter will have a virtual social on Jan. 27. The next business meeting will be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Feb. 10.
For more information on joining, contact Maureen Wells at 785-477-1070 or Judy Ahrens at 785-477-0564.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Rebecca Gould announced topics that the board is considering: cup money recipients and policy, in-person meetings, a joint project with the Konza Rotary Club for which a volunteer chairperson is needed, and information that the Kansas Leadership Center in partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment funded $800,000 to catalyze 299 local projects to slow the spread of the pandemic. The “Manhattan Beats the Virus: Stay the Course” bookmark in Spanish and English will be available on the club website. Bob Ward announced that Steven Graham has achieved Paul Harris Fellow + 5 and a pin with five sapphires.
Bill Wilson introduced the speaker, Dr. Alfonso Clavijo, director, National Bio Agro-Defense Facility for an overview of the research, the facility and timeline.
In honor of the speaker, Stormy Kennedy will deliver a book to a local school. The week’s cup money is for the Manhattan Crisis Center. The Manhattan Rotary Club is meeting via Zoom at noon on Thursdays. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Jan. 18 via Zoom. The group had 12 members join the meeting along with Division 4 Lt. Gov. Cindy Cone. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting.
Sargent said there was one club member with a birthday before the next meeting (Karl Dean, Jan. 24).
The program speaker for the day was Dr. Matt Floersch, medical director at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community and a member of the Riley County COVID-19 Clinical Task Force. Floersch grew up in Clay Center, received his medical degree from UMKC and did residency work at John Hopkins. Floersch now resides in Manhattan along with his wife, Karlene, and five children. Floersch said that there are two vaccines available in Manhattan, Moderna and Pfizer, and there is little difference. Not all people eligible for the vaccine are taking it. But, 100% of the medical staff in Manhattan has had one or the other vaccine. In order to become fully immune, a second shot is required. The Riley County Health Department is in charge of the vaccine distribution. Floersch recommended that all citizens get a vaccine at their first opportunity.
The Kansas Kiwanis Foundation awards educational scholarships to qualified high school seniors and college students. Applicants don’t need to be associated with Kiwanis in order to be eligible. Applications can be obtained at the Kansas Kiwanis web site (https://wwww. Kskiwanis.org/scholarships).
The group will meet via Zoom at noon Jan. 25. The program will be introduced by Solarian Karl Kandt and will be a representative from the KSU Athletic Department on what is happening with new construction in the Athletic Department.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to obtain the Zoom link code for a meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.