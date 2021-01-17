American Association of University Women
Twenty-three members and nine guests were welcomed to the AAUW branch meeting via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 by President Marlene VerBrugge. Programs co-vice president Usha Reddi introduced speaker Teresa Rynai Parks, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Manhattan (BLM MHK). Teresa is an active community member, a K-State graduate and employed at Flint Hills Job Corps. She serves on the RCPD Advisory Board and the Development, Equity and Inclusion Task Force. She co-organized the BLM march on June 2 with Jayne Cole. She said BLM activities have expanded to help the community in other ways, like voter registration and winter-wear coat drive.
Teresa has been part of the community since age 10, but grew up in a “disadvantaged setting.” She said her first encounter with the RCPD as an abused runaway was positive, resulting in a good working relationship on BLM events and related conversations on inequities in law enforcement. She said inequities also exist in accessibility to housing, transportation, health care, and mental health issues, which often go unaddressed in black families, resulting in punitive measures.
Teresa also discussed allies, future events, publicity, current issues, and racism. Alliances have been formed with community members, RCPD, City Hall, and other organizations, such as the Be Able Community Center.
Mary Stamey presented Teresa with the book “When They Call You a Terrorist (Young Adult Edition): A Story of Black Lives Matter and the Power to Change the World” to be donated to the Manhattan Public Library.
Marlene VerBrugge opened the meeting, recounting the items sent earlier. International Women’s Day (IWD) subcommittee chair Usha Reddi gave an update on plans for March 8 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. with potential panelists from Kenya, Iran, Jamaica, Argentina and possibly Thailand. Community leaders/elected officials will be invited. The City of Manhattan will make an IWD proclamation. Publicity includes flyers and announcement in K-State Today, social media, and KMAN. Dede Brokesh reviewed the sponsorship document for seeking support for the IWD event. Members should notify a subcommittee member (Reddi, Brokesh, Siepl-Coates, or Gatewood) by January 18 of persons or companies you would like to contact. Feb. 15 is the deadline for including contributors in publicity at the diamond and gold levels.
Tresa Landis reported on the National Fund donations received online in 2020. She will email information on the next Town Hall meeting at 9 a.m. Feb. 6. Marlene proposed taking advantage of AAUW’s National webinars. A selected webinar would be viewed on your own then discussed together on Feb. 22. Members should review the list of nine webinars and send their top two picks by Jan. 22.
Members should notify Marlene if interested in serving on the Nominating Committee. Contact Mary Stamey about participating in The Great Decisions interest group on at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 21 with the first topic on global trade.
The next board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 1. Fanny Fang will be speaking on “The Experience and Vision of an Asian Entrepreneur in Manhattan” at the next branch meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 8. For more information about AAUW, visit www.manhattan-ks-aauw.net or email manhattanksaauw@gmail.com.
American Legion Women’s Auxiliary
The Pearce Keller Unit 17 Women’s Auxiliary meeting of Jan. 4 began with President Susan Bergsten calling order at 6 p.m. Chaplain Doreen Burnett gave the opening prayer followed by a moment of silence in memory of POWs and MIAs. The group then recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Secretary Charlene Redman took the roll call with 12 members present, of which eight were on the executive board or officers.
Charlene read the minutes of the December meeting. There was one correction.
Sharon Pollman gave the treasurer’s report for December, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit. Lorene Oppy presented the bingo treasurer’s report for December, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit.
Susan read a thank you card from Dorris Beckenhauer for the card and plant the group delivered to her on her birthday.
Thursday night meals are listed in the January newsletter.
The Alice Kastner Memorial Scholarship applications are available in Andie’s office and are due by 5 p.m. March 30.
Lorene told the group the KSU Johnson Cancer Research Center director sent the auxiliary a decorated tabletop Christmas tree, which Andie placed in the hallway during the holidays.
Doreen gave the closing prayer and Susan adjourned the meeting. The next regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 1.
Ashland Boosters 4-H Club
On Jan. 11, Chanae Parker met with the Clover Bud 4-Hers over Zoom to play games before the meeting began. At 7 p.m. Chanae Parker called the monthly meeting of the Ashland Boosters 4-H Club to order. Sofia Scheerer led the club in the Pledge and 4-H Flag Salute. An ice breaker known as “Energizer” was led by Chanae Parker. Roll call was answered by “Which superpower would you like to have?” For the program portion of the meeting, Kate Borrmann gave a project talk on eye Infections in horses, including symptoms and how to treat them. Jace Parsons gave a demonstration on how to boil an egg, with a special twist so that they’re easier to peel once refrigerated. For recreation, Luke Borrmann led the club in a scavenger hunt. The people who completed the entire hunt will be awarded candy in the next in-person meeting. There were no hosts for this meeting as the club met over Zoom.
District J-ESA
Members of District J Epsilon Sigma Alpha met Jan. 10 via Zoom. After a welcome by Maureen Wells, Claire Beck introduced the guest speaker, Diane Hinrichs-Toburen, development and marketing director of Pawnee Mental Health. She said there has been an increase in anxiety, depression, addiction, domestic violence, child abuse and suicide since the COVID-19 virus. In her presentation she gave six steps to manage mental health.
Donna Dawson, president, called the meeting to order with 23 members participating from the chapters of Beta Epsilon, Gamma Lambda, Gamma Omicron and Zeta Phi. Bonnie Templeton shared a thought for the day: “Laughter is a welcome sound.”
Introductions of IC, MARC and state officers were made with Suzy Winter, Bonnie Templeton, Linda Schmitz, Rita Baker, Pam Mitchell and Crystal Collinsworth present. Debbie Smith reported a thank you had been received from the Flint Hill Breadbasket for the contribution and from John Garwick.
The minutes were approved as sent by email and Chelsea Jackson gave the treasurer’s report. Suzy Winter led a leadership presentation activity called “Look Back and in the Future of 2020.” Carol Reinhardt reported a gift card had been sent to Heartspring. A recommended slate of officers for the 20021-22 year were presented to the members.
Under new business, a motion was made to accept the new officers: president, Suzy Winter; vice president, Chelsea Jackson; treasurer, Judy Ahrens; and secretary, Claire Beck. The theme for our new year is “ESA, Trust the Magic of New Beginnings.” The group passed a motion to pay Suzy Winter for the cost of setting up the Zoom meeting and that a donation be given to Pawnee Mental Health.
The executive board report from Rita Baker urged members to contact her if they are willing to serve as a state officer. Suzy Winter stated the next MARC meeting will be in Wichita in October and Linda Schmitz said the IC meeting is still planned for this summer in Kentucky.
The chapters shared activities they have been doing since the last meeting. The State Council Meeting will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 23 on Zoom. The next District J meeting will be March 7 hosted by Beta Epsilon.
Eagles Auxiliary
The Jan. 7 meeting was the first this year. The group had the meeting to discuss necessary business before the 7 p.m. meeting. They saluted and pledged allegiance to the American flag led by Shirley Wilson. Brandy Bly offered prayers. The previous minutes were read by Joan Baughman and approved. Secretary books and treasurer books are all in balance with the bank per Ginny Gilmore. Amanda Sutterlin was interviewed and balloted on as a re-enrollee. Communications were read with action as needed. The group voted to allow the bills. The auxiliary charter was draped in honor of Pamela Geisler by Shirley and Ginny. The group donated to the two organizations suggested by her family. Birthday flowers from the auxiliary will be delivered to Betty Rogers. Ginny, Suzanne Birdwell and Virginia Wesley won the ticket drawings.
The group shall meet again at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 unless convened earlier with notice to members.
Flint Hills Woodturners
At 9 a.m. Jan. 2, the Flint Hills Woodturners Club met via Zoom. A total of 34 members participated including members from the South Kansas Woodturners Club of Wichita and Kansas Area Woodturners of Topeka. The group will continue to monitor conditions in and around Manhattan to decide when to resume in-person meetings. Vaccine implementation, continuing trends of decreasing cases, Health Department guidelines, and feedback from members will all be considered.
A recorded demonstration by Larry Randolph from Woodturners of Southwest Missouri on turning a peppermill was shown. It can be viewed on his YouTube channel. A variety of sizes and designs of peppermill hardware can be purchased as kits from multiple vendors. Larry provided tips on design considerations and on keeping the multiple drilling steps running true for proper mechanism alignment along the lengths of the pieces.
Show and tell participants included Vaughn Graber, Don Baker, Victor Schwarz, Tom Shields, Dennis Biggs, Ray Case, Melissa McIntyre, Steve Hougham, Tom Boley, David Delker, and John Nicholas. Videos of shop tours, demonstrations, and tips and tricks can be found on the FHW YouTube channel.
For the next meeting on Feb. 6, artist John Beaver of Pacific Palisades, California, will demonstrate turning a wave bowl.
Manhattan Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club met at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 11 at Four Points by Sheraton with 19 members present. Lion President Dave Schafer called the meeting to order. Lion Dennis Irvin and Lion Carol Hockersmith led in singing “God Bless America,” followed by the Pledge of Allegiance before singing “Lions Roar.” Lion Diana Chapel gave the invocation. Birthdays and anniversaries for January were acknowledged. Reports included an update on finances by treasurer, Lion Bill Witt. Schafer gave the amount collected by the Lions for Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign and told about the Valentine’s Day Club meeting plans.
Lion Melissa McIntyre gave the program on “Relic Hunting Because We Dig History.” McIntyre bought her first metal detector in 7th grade because she enjoyed coin collecting. She soon discovered that you find a lot of trash before you find a gold ring. There is a code of ethics for metal detecting that includes respecting public and private property, getting permission from the landowner and finding out if you are allowed to keep what you find. A person cannot hunt in national parks and may not pick up fossils from Tuttle Creek State Park. If you dig a hole, fill it in, carry any trash you find out and dispose of properly. Good places to hunt include old church and school grounds and Boy Scout campgrounds. She belongs to a treasure hunting club in Topeka that has monthly meetings and competitions. She has found items for other people such as wedding rings.
The meeting was adjourned following singing “Smile True Lions.” The next meeting will be Feb. 8. For more information about the Manhattan Lions Club, contact Dave Schafer at davideschafer@msn.com.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Rebecca Gould presided. Reports were given about recent donations to local and statewide causes. The president and board have set goals for the next Rotary year, including gifts to Polio Plus, the Rotary Foundation and several local projects. More than 50 club members have actively helped with service projects this year.
Bob Ward recognized Duane Dunn as the newest Paul Harris Fellow.
Ron Wilson introduced Ned Seaton, editor of the Manhattan Mercury, for his annual news review and predictions. Ned used the term “whopper” for the 2020 news year and ranked the top ten news stories. No. 10 was the local sales tax, and No. 1 was the coronavirus pandemic. In between he included such news items as “the gators” and other city, county, and K-State items. His predictions for 2021 covered the county commission’s new members; the who and why of the next COVID-19 shots; the partial opening of NBAF; K-State enrollments; elections in November; the Manhattan High School mascot; lots of roadwork; new recreation facilities; and the report from the city consultant.
A book signed by the speaker will be donated to a local school. The Manhattan Rotary Club is meeting via Zoom at noon on Thursdays. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Riley County 4-H Council
On Jan. 4, President Chanae Parker called the bi-monthly meeting of the Riley County 4-H Council to order. Vice President Annika Weibers led the council in the Pledge and 4-H flag salute. For the agent’s report, John Jobe informed the council that the annual showcase event will still be held yet in a virtual format. The Citizenship In Action event (CIA) will also be held over Zoom. He discussed camp dates and camp counselor training dates. Because the meeting was held over Zoom, John Jobe also led an ice breaker called “Scavenger Hunt.”
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Jan. 11 via Zoom. The group had 14 members join the meeting. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting.
The program speaker for the day was Maribeth Kieffer, director of the Flint Hills Breadbasket. Keiffer announced that the Breadbasket will no longer be the “middleman” between Harvesters, the grocery distribution company out of Topeka and the Manhattan schools. Harvesters will deliver directly to the schools. Kieffer said that there is a group of Latter Day Saints who regularly come to the Breadbasket to help where needed but they had COVID-19 contact and had to quarantine themselves for two weeks, which left the Breadbasket short handed. Kieffer announced that the Breadbasket distributed 50,000 pounds less in food in 2020 than in previous year, mostly due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kieffer reported that for the first time in her history at the Breadbasket they gave away more food baskets at Thanksgiving (205) than they did at Christmas (161). Keiffer said that the Breadbasket will once again help with collection of food items during the Souper Bowl promotion locally.
The monthly Solar Kiwanis board of directors meeting will be at noon Jan. 20 via Zoom. All club members are welcome to attend. Kansas Kiwanis Division IV meeting was held via Zoom at 10 a.m. on Jan. 9. The Governor, Ron Moser, updated on future Kiwanis happenings. The Central Region of Kiwanis clubs will have a Mid-Winter Rally on March 6 via Zoom. The applications for Kiwanis Educational Scholarships are way behind applications from previous years and members should encourage high school seniors and college students to complete an application (https://www.kskiwanis.org/scholarships). Rock Springs 4-H camp will continue to be the recipient of Kansas District Kiwanis fundraising efforts. Moser announced that Don Gier from the Marysville Kiwanis Club turns 86 next week. Gier has been an active Kiwanian for many years.
The group will meet via Zoom at noon next Jan. 18. The program will be introduced by Solarian Jim Jorns and will be Dr. Matt Floersch, a local physician who is a member of the COVID-19 Clinical Task Force for Riley County.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to obtain the Zoom link code for a meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
VFW Auxillary
The regular monthly meeting scheduled for Jan. 18 has been changed to Jan. 25. The group will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion.