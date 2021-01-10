Ashland Boosters 4-H Club
On Dec. 14, President Chanae Parker called the monthly meeting of the Ashland Boosters 4-H Club to order. Cole Parsons led the club in the pledge and 4-H flag salute. Chanae Parker also led the club in an icebreaker called scavenger hunt. Because the club met via Zoom, this was an at-home friendly game. Roll call was answered by “What is your favorite color?” There were 15 members, three leaders and four guests present. The group did not have a program this meeting. Instead, the club provided sign-up sheets for Christmas cookie drop-offs. A family would sign up, and then drop off a plate of cookies to a family in Ashland.
Eagles Auxiliary
On Dec. 17, the group had its second meeting of the month with Betty Mullet presiding.
Shirley Wilson led the group in saluting and pledging allegiance to the American flag. Brenda Bly followed with prayers and assisted with checking the attendees paid receipts. Madelyn attended the Junior Past Madam President station. The Dec. 3 meeting minutes were approved as read by Joan Baughman. There were no communications and members voted to pay the bills.
Brenda, Suzanne and Betty reported on auxiliary sales during the last Taco Tuesday event.
Shirley was presented a floral bouquet from the auxiliary for her upcoming birthday. Virginia Wesley and Carrie Rice, honorary grandmother and mother received Christmas gifts from Betty. Christmas card exchange happened prior to the meeting. Betty gave auxiliary key rings for Christmas memories 2020. Nancy Drumm, Madelyn and Virginia won the nightly drawing prizes.
After the meeting, Carrie was in charge of the Christmas gift exchange. Suzanne had a ticket for each member with an accompanying gift. There was an assortment of cookies, candies and punch brought by members.
Preceptor Beta Zeta-BSP
Preceptor Beta Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi members met Jan. 5 via Zoom. President Betty Frank called the meeting to order and led the opening ritual. Six members answered roll call.
Mary Lou Glende gave the treasurer’s report. The next meeting will be held via Zoom on Feb. 2.
The December social was Dec. 15 via Zoom. The “Hallmark Christmas Movie Game” provided many laughs with members telling about Christmas movies they had watched recently. The members also enjoyed Christmas games and quizzes as provided by Betty Frank.
The January social is planned by Peggy Riley for Jan. 22 and will be a private viewing at the MAC Art Gallery.
The group provided gifts for a family via Catholic Charities and Mary Sue Moore helped wrap these packages.
Betty Frank did the the “Sister by Choice” drawing. Mary Sue Moore is the honoree for the month of January. Betty closed the meeting with the closing ritual and Mizpah.
Betty presented the program “Best Laid Plans.”
Riley County
Historical Society
Currently on display at the Riley County Historical Museum is the exhibit “The Woman’s Reason: A Look at the Women’s Suffrage Movement in Riley County.” Additionally, museum staff members are working on a driving tour of local sites related to women’s suffrage to continue commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment.
To honor women in Riley County’s history, the Riley County Genealogical Society and the Riley County Historical Society collaborated to create a coloring book, “Coloring the Past: Twenty Riley County Women Who Made History.” The coloring book features illustrations and information about 20 women, each with a connection to Riley County, Kansas, who made a notable contribution to the county’s history. The book is available to download and print online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/1906/Coloring-Book.
The museum was invited to partner with the Flint Hills Discovery Center to display artifacts for the “Microbes in Manhattan” exhibit that is at Manhattan Town Center. This exhibit highlights the 1918 influenza pandemic and the battle against polio. Artifacts include medicinal bottles and supplies from the era.
Also in January, museum staff will be installing the Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area traveling exhibit, “Demanding a Greater Future: Celebrating a Centennial of Women’s Suffrage,” at Manhattan Town Center. This exhibit will run through Feb. 6. The museum has created two additional exhibit panels to share local stories related to women’s suffrage in Riley County.
The Riley County Historical Museum is also working with the Manhattan Arts Center on an exhibit featuring artifacts related to one-room schools in Riley County. This exhibit will accompany the photography exhibit, “One Room Schools in the Kansas Flint Hills,” by Thomas Michael Rawson. Rawson’s book, “Pioneer Prairie Learning: Fifty One-Room Schools in the Kansas Flint Hills,” documents the current conditions of 50 one-room schools, including Rocky Ford School, still found in the area. The book is available for purchase at the Riley County Historical Museum.
The museum has started planning ways to virtually host its annual Wolf House Tours to local fourth graders and provide additional online programming for students.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Jan. 4 via Zoom. The group had 12 members join the meeting along with Division 4 Lt. Gov. Cindy Cone. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting.
The program speaker for the day was Jack Fry, KSU turf grass science professor at the K-State Research and Extension Center in Olathe. His areas of specialization are golf course, sports turf operations and turf grass science. He works closely with the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals and Sporting KC regarding the maintenance of their grass playing fields. Fry said the KC Chiefs are considering replacing the turf in Arrowhead Stadium for their playoff football games beginning Jan. 17. In order for the turf to hold up they would have to have the sod twice as thick as normally used so the players’ footing would not be adversely affected. Fry knows the legendary Kansas City turf grass maintenance expert George Toma and said Toma is still working at the age of 91.
Sargent thanked all Solar Kiwanians for coming back to Solar Kiwanis this New Year. He said that the club leadership want to make Solar Kiwanis in 2021 more interesting, engaging, educational and social. Members with suggestions can share them with a board member, listed in your Handbook or at the top of each monthly KIWI.
The group will meet via Zoom at noon Jan. 11. The program will be introduced by Solarian Mary Scharfe and will be Maribeth Kieffer, director of the Flint Hills Breadbasket.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to obtain the Zoom link code for a meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.