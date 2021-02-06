Manhattan Rotary Club
Chaired by President Rebecca Gould, the Club held its annual meeting to elect officers for the next year that will begin on January 1, 2022. Elected were Robbin Cole, president; Steven Graham, president-elect; Mitzi Richards, vice president; George Ham, executive secretary; Jayson Cyr, secretary; Janet Lowell, treasurer; and Rebecca Gould, past president. Jayson Cyr is looking for a replacement. Bob Ward announced that Chuck Rice has earned the Paul Harris Fellow +1 award for his contributions.
Barbara Anderson introduced the speaker, Rotarian John Buckwalter, dean of the College of Health and Human Services at K-State. John described the programs and services in the college, which has about 250 faculty and staff, and 2,802 students. Some of the programs in the college are health sciences, design, early childhood education, family and consumer science education, athletic training, personal financial planning and many others. A new physician’s assistant program is on track for accreditation in May. The college partners with Wichita State University for that program. Students also have opportunities to study abroad with partner colleges in nations such as Paraguay and Guatemala. The college has many professional partnerships such as the physician assistants program with Stormont Vail, Via Christi and others.
The speaker has signed a book that Stormy Kennedy will deliver to one of the local schools. In honor of the speaker donations will be given to the Manhattan Crisis Center. The address for donations is Manhattan Rotary Club, PO Box 331, Manhattan, 66502. The Manhattan Rotary Club meets Thursdays at noon, currently via Zoom. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Preceptor Beta
Zeta-BSP
Preceptor Beta Zeta chapter of Beta Sigma Phi members met Feb. 2 via Zoom. President Betty Frank called the meeting to order and led the opening ritual. During roll call, five members answered the roll call topic “Tell about your siblings.”
The next meeting will be March 2 via Zoom. The January social was at the Manhattan Arts Center on Jan. 22, with Peggy Riley hosting.
Gloria reported that “sister” charms are in. Members who are life members who have paid dues had Gloria order angel charms for them. Gloria had shared a poem from the Torch called “Sisters” for Beta Bits. Betty suggested members make Valentines for their sisters for a February social.
Betty Frank conducted the “Sister by Choice” drawing. Lela Gillispie is the honoree for February. Betty closed the meeting with the closing ritual and Mizpah.
Gloria led the program with a discussion about those who most influenced our lives. All in the group shared, indicating teachers, parents, a boss or bosses and others who helped make them the person they are today.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Feb. 1 via Zoom. Eleven members joined the meeting. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting.
Sargent said one club member had a birthday before the next meeting (Dave Meusborn, Feb. 1).
The program speaker for the day was Nate McClendon, jazz band and orchestra director at Manhattan High School since 2009. He is also a member of a local jazz band named The Thundering Cats. McClendon spoke about the difficulties of trying to teach band and orchestra during the COVID-19 pandemic when not all students are physically attending classes every day. He often has to watch them play a musical instrument without hearing the music or with another set up students he has to hear the music without seeing the students play. Students are not all together when they play. They play independently and McClendon must put it all together. The MHS Chamber Orchestra has won numerous state and national competitions over the years. McClendon also has to thoroughly clean the rooms after each class using COVID-19 cleaning protocol.
The PR director for Kansas Kiwanis has asked to interview Naci Pelis for an article because there are not many Kansas Kiwanians who are new mothers and also are president-elect for their local club like Naci is. The group will also be starting the process for choosing a Solar Kiwanian of the Year and nominating a local citizen for the Pete Loux Achievement Award (recognizes exceptional Kansans with disabilities who demonstrate exceptional dedication to overcoming the difficulties presented by a congenital or acquired physical or neurological disability).
The group will meet at noon Feb. 8 via Zoom. The program will be Solarian Tim Lindemuth who will talk about “The K-State In Italy Office for Study Abroad.”
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to obtain the Zoom link code for a meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers (male and female) dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Town and Country Garden Club
The club met on Jan. 25 via Zoom with 12 members attending.
Joan Wasser gave a talk about photography in gardens. She uses both her iPhone and Nikon SLR. She said the iPhone on vertical is good for close ups and she prefers the SLR for wider shots. Including a nearby feature in the shot adds interest. Try various angles and light might be varied too. The best light is early in the day before the sun gets too high and in the evening. Editing on the computer is easiest.
Plant Sale is planned for the first Saturday in May in Cindi’s driveways. The budget is very tight but we met our goals for 2020. K- State Gardens received around 700 Tom Clark gnomes, multiple Hummels, and Belleek china pieces that will be used for fundraising. Club members offered fundraising suggestions. The annual garden party is being planned for the first Friday in May depending on the coronavirus situation.
Updates to bylaws will be in the works and sent out to members for review. If anyone wants to help with this, please e-mail Sue White, grammasmw@gmail.com.
Dues should be sent to Greta Baack. Let her know by text (785-477-9076) if you want the booklet mailed or if you want to pick it up. Dues for 2021 are $15. Pay $16 if you wish to have the booklet mailed.
The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 by Zoom.