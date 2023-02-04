Epsilon Sigma
District J members met in November at the First Congregational Church in Manhattan. President Chelsea Jackson called the meeting to order and DeAdre Strouts gave the welcome. Various soups, relishes, and desserts were provided by the host chapter of Gamma Omicron. Claire Beck introduced the speaker Col. Gary LaGrange, who spoke about PTSD and suicide prevention with military veterans. Chaplain Sylvia Wapp provided the thought for the day, and guests were introduced, including Beth Pompa, Sheri Meyer, Rita Baker, and new pledge Debbie Swoyer of Gamma Omicron. Past State Presidents in attendance included Suzy Winters, Maureen Wells, Judy Ahrens, Donna Dawson, Bonnie Templeton, and Rita Baker.
Nominating committee chair Maureen Wells presented a slate of officers for 2023-2024: chairman, Judy Ahrens; vice chairman, Bonnie Templeton; and treasurer, Carol Reinhardt. These officers will be installed at the March meeting.
District chapters reported on their upcoming activities. Beta Epsilon had a Sip & Shop in December. Gamma Lambda member Janet Rice helped with Toys for Manhattan. Gamma Omicron members played “Chase the Ace” and donated quarters to St. Jude Hospital, served breakfast at the American Legion on Veteran’s Day, and participated in Wreaths Across America in December. Several District J members attended the January state council weekend at Capper’s Foundation in Topeka.
Zach Ahrens, president and CEO of Capper’s, spoke about the programs that are provided to disabled individuals throughout the state of Kansas. Edie Smith, vice president of development and marketing, provided tours of the facility, and members were able to re-enact activities that simulate the handicaps that many patrons experience. A mother/daughter duo demonstrated “Sacks to Mats” and how to make “plarn” out of plastic grocery sacks, and then weave the sacks on a loom into plastic mats for the homeless. After a catered lunch, Caitlyn Halsey spoke about the Dialogue Coffee House, which she founded at 20 years old. The coffee house in Topeka employs 15 individuals with various disabilities. The employees learn life skills and have retained employment for several years.
The next District J meeting will be in March, hosted by the members of Beta Epsilon in Frankfort.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the Jan. 26 meeting by welcoming guests Monica Forrest, director of business development, Valley Hope (addiction treatment and recovery), Moundridge and Wichita, and new Rotarian Elizabeth Nelson. The Rotary International President-Elect Gordon R. McInally revealed the 2023-24 presidential theme, “Create Hope in the World.” He urged members to promote peace in troubled nations, help those affected by conflict, and maintain the momentum of initiatives begun by past leaders. Don Leach was celebrating his birthday, and President-Elect Mitzi Richards celebrated her birthday the previous day. Bob Ward presented a Paul Harris Fellow +1 to Mitzi Richards. Cup Money for January goes to Be Able.
Rotarian Jayson Cyr introduced Aaron Wall, executive director of First Tee Manhattan. First Tee is a program to help kids learn life skills and build inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience while also learning to love the game of golf. The Five Key Commitments of the program are pursuing goals, growing through challenges, collaborating with others, building a positive self-identity, and using good judgment. First Tee works with community program partners with local youth-serving organizations like the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, and also works with local schools’ PE programs. The program has 561 participants during the spring, summer, and fall months and has impacted more than 8,500 kids since the program began. The program divides the participants by age. The program accepts both equipment and monetary donations as it is a goal to make this program as accessible for everyone as possible.
In honor of Aaron’s presentation, “Don’t Worry, Murray” will be donated to Marlatt Elementary.
Master Gardeners
Twenty-eight Riley County Extension Master Gardeners, 10 guests and Riley County Extension Horticulture Agent Gregg Eyestone met in Pottorf Hall at 6 p.m. Jan. 13 for the bimonthly potluck and meeting.
President Dan Brown called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. LuAnn Vokolek introduced the guest speaker, Vince VanderPutten from Rossville, who talked about raising mushrooms and their health benefits.
Mike Hufnagel gave the treasurer’s report. Dave Mayer moved to accept the November 2022 minutes. Jeff Petersen seconded the motion. The minutes were unanimously approved.
The Flint Hills Home Show booth will promote the Garden Tour and the 2023 theme, “Water Wise.” Set-up will be on Feb. 24. There will be sign-up sheets for Master Gardeners to work in the booth Feb. 25 and 26.
The Garden Tour will be from 8 a.m. to noon June 10 with six home gardens plus the K-State Gardens. A poster and save-the-date cards will be ready for the Flint Hills Home Show. There will be a signup sheet at the March meeting for site leaders and volunteers at each location.
Scott McElwain, K-State Gardens director, is putting together a committee to work on upcoming events.
The 2023 handbooks were distributed. It includes member information, important dates and a form to track volunteer and training hours. Extra copies are available at the Riley County Extension Office.
There will be an article on seed starting in the February issue of the magazine. A publicity committee meeting will be scheduled soon.
The Sunset Zoo butterfly garden committee will meet in mid-February to plan projects for the year.
Dan asked if there was interest in doing a field trip in late April. There was a positive response about going to Topeka for Tulips at Twilight at Ward-Meade Gardens.
Gregg said that 49 members reported 326 training hours; 1,210 service hours; 5,069 contacts and a value of $34,533.40, which will be submitted to the Riley County Commissioners. In addition to the upcoming activities in the program book and the newsletter, he mentioned other activities members may help with, including the Community Fair at Manhattan Town Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4; 4-H judging at Riley County High School from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 18; and Story Time for 3- to 7-year-olds, Manhattan Public Library, from 2 to 3 p.m. March 14.
The state is providing two $200 scholarships for the International Master Gardener Conference June 18-22 in Overland Park. Forms are available and must be submitted ASAP. Scholarship recipients will be required to do a presentation shortly after the conference.
Door prizes were large amaryllis bulbs. Smaller bulbs and starter plants were also available.
Dan adjourned the meeting at 8 p.m.
Town and Country Garden Club
The Town and Country Garden Club met at the Manhattan Library on Jan. 24.
Matt Douglas, head designer for Kistner’s Flowers, gave the program on floral design. He is certified by the American Institute of Floral Design).
The meeting was called to order by President Val Converse at 5:09 p.m. Marcia moved the minutes be approved as read. This was seconded by Bonnie K. and the motion passed.
Treasurer Christy G. reported on the Club’s financial situation.
A thank you note was received for the $1,000 gift to KSU Gardens.
Cindi was thanked for the excellent work creating the yearbook that includes photos of members and planned activities.
Sue W. reported that a large area for the reflecting pool at the K-State Gardens has been fenced off in preparation for construction. The conservatory is being removed and when financially possible, it will be rebuilt. The Second Annual Run for the Roses is April 29 with funds to benefit the Gardens. Fliers were passed out to members. The Garden Party is June 2.
Cindy M. advised members to begin gathering pots and anticipate what plants to divide for the plant sale May 6. Everyone is expected to bring at least $40 worth of plants.
Bonnie K. reported that the large pots at the Riley County Museum have been cleaned and moved to the storage area. The day lilies are asleep.
Cindi M. asked for any corrections and additions to the yearbook.
Arrangements have been made regarding Vera Langmeier’s memorial with Stoneworks to install the stone.
The next meeting is Feb 21 with Rikki D. hosting at 2803 Claflin Ave. LuAnn H. and Doris P. are co-hosting.
Christy G. is researching reciprocity for admission to botanical gardens and suggested developing some sort of card to verify membership in the garden club. Val C. is working on creating name tags for new members. Greta B. will work on creating a logo for the club.
Meeting adjourned at 5:52 p.m. with the drawing for the floral arrangement.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Jan. 31 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 13 members present. Club President Chad Tepe led the meeting. Doug Denning led the song, Warren Prawl led the pledge and Ron Jackson gave the invocation.
The Kansas District Kiwanis Mid-Year Conference will be on March 11, at the Salina Hilton Garden Inn. This is for all Kansas Kiwanis Divisions. Registration fee will be $65 per person and will include lunch. The club will reimburse the registration fee to all club attendees who attend. Michael Mulhaul, Kiwanis International Trustee, will be a guest.
Solarian Vera Williams reported that she has knitted numerous blankets and given them to the Department of Family and Children. Vera has also knitted many potholders and donated them to Kitchen Restore. President Tepe thanked Vera for her community service.
Solarian Mary Scharfe who spoke about the local PTO and Booster Club. She is a member of a local middle school PTO and not a PTA. PTAs are local groups that affiliate with the National PTA. These groups pay dues to their respective state PTAs and to the National PTA, and they receive benefits from those organizations. PTO is the general acronym for the many groups that choose to remain independent. Scharfe said next year when her son begins attending Manhattan High School, she will join the MHS Booster Club. It is the Manhattan High School Booster Club’s mission to support students as they explore their skills and interests in extracurricular teams, clubs and organizations. Scharfe is a realtor and employed by the ALMS Group. The ALMS Group helps local schools and student-based organizations (Boys and Girls Club, Royal Family Kids’ Camp, Flint Hills Breadbasket, etc.) by allocating money to them from each real estate transaction.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room next to RC McGraw’s in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. The next meeting will be on Feb. 7 and Solarian John Schlender will talk about his October 2022 Veterans Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.