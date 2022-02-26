American
Association of
University Women
President Marlene VerBrugge opened the AAUW Manhattan branch virtual meetingat 6 p.m. on Feb. 14 and welcomed members and guests Isabel Call and Jane Bowers. Co-program VP Susanne Siepl-Coates introduced speaker Susanne Glymour, chair of USD 383 Committee for Diversity and Inclusion. Susanne is also the director of the Manhattan Nonviolence Initiative, housed under the UFM Community Learning Center.
Susanne spoke on the history, mission, and function of CDI. It was formed as a directive from the Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 Board of Education in 2016 for the superintendent to create a district diversity committee. CDI strives to have a diverse membership to guard against addressing diversity issues from a non-diverse perspective, as reflected in the diversity acronym ADDRESSING + M: membership diversity in age (A), developmental status (D), disability (D), religious/spiritual orientation (R), ethnic/racial identity (E), socioeconomic status (S), sexual orientation (S), Indigenous heritage (I), national origin (N), gender/gender expression (G), and military status (+M).
CDI is composed of 35 volunteers that meet monthly. CDI’s five working domains are curriculum, policy, hiring/recruitment/retention, calendar, and social engagement. CDI frequently interacts with teachers, administrators, students, and outside resources. Outcome examples include the development of a pilot “equity tool” to evaluate curriculum diversity and major changes implemented in the district’s discrimination reporting/evaluation/follow-up process.
Mary Stamey announced that the book “A Friend Like You” will be donated to the Manhattan Public Library in Susanne’s honor.
Usha Reddi provided updates on the community-wide, International Women’s Day (IWD) event at 7 p .m. on March 7 via Zoom. The five panelists include four AAUW K-State scholarship recipients from China, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, and the U.S., plus a former Manhattanite from Afghanistan. The IWD committee has developed posters and a sponsorship form with four levels ($25, $50, $75, and $100) to support event costs. News releases have been prepared, IWD Proclamations will be presented at the City Commission meeting on March 1 and USD 383 Board of Education meeting on March 2, and committee members and panelists will give a talk on KMAN at 9:30 a.m. on March 4. To request an IWD event link contact manhattanksaauw@gmail.com. For more information about AAUW visit https://manhattan-ks.aauw.net.
American Legion Auxiliary
The Pearce Keller Unit 17 Auxiliary meeting of Feb. 7 began with President Dana Pierce calling order at 6 p.m. Chaplain Doreen Burnett gave the opening prayer followed by a moment of silence in memory of POWs and MIAs. The group then recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Secretary Charlene Redman took the roll call with 16 members present, of which 11 were on the executive board or officers. Charlene read the minutes of the January meeting. There was one correction.
Sharon Pollman gave the treasurer’s report for January, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit. Lorene Oppy presented the bingo treasurer’s report for January, which was approved and will be filed for audit.
Membership chair Claudia Maples reported 163 members toward the goal of 187.
Doreen had sent a “thinking of you” card to Linda McClung.
Tanya Bachamp and Lorene reported slow raffle ticket sales. Flyers are available for posting as well as notices on social media.
Susie Cyrene brought an offer for her husband Johnny to put on a dance to raise money for the Johnson Cancer Research Center. Dana will ask Andie Bell when this could be scheduled in March.
Angela Coleman brought confidentiality forms that District 4 wanted each officer to sign. She announced the District 4 annual meeting is scheduled for April 9 in Abilene.
The next regular meeting is 6 p.m. March 7. Doreen gave the closing prayer and Dana adjourned the meeting. Sherry Fleming from the Johnson Cancer Research Center spoke to the group about their upcoming activities.
Bonfire 4-H Club
The monthly meeting of the Bonfire 4-H Club was called to order by President Avery Inman. The meeting began at 7 p.m. on Feb. 14 at the Green Valley Community Center. Since it was Valentine’s Day, members answered the roll call question, “Who is your special valentine?” The program began with Malia Sapp, who gave a demonstration called “All You Need to Know About a Big Shot.” Next, Aliza Sapp gave a demonstration titled, “How to Draw Cute Things.” Justin Gerber presented on “Trap Shooting,” and Rylinn Gerber on “BB Gun Basics.” The cloverbuds also gave a presentation telling the club what they learned about feelings, in honor of Valentine’s Day. The Bonfire Intermediate Gavel Games team performed their skit to the club. The team had also performed at the 4-H Showcase and won a purple ribbon. The meeting ended with the 4-H motto. The club will meet again at 7 p.m. on March 14 at the Green Valley Community Center.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Robbin Cole opened the Feb. 17 meeting by welcoming guest Kristin Little. Robbin thanked Rotarians (Karen Cole, Jayson Cyr, Nelson Galle, Vern Henricks, Larry Liotta, Betty Stevens, and Bob Ward) who assisted with organizing items for the Flint Hills Breadbasket after the Souper Bowl food drive. The club honored recently deceased members, Carol Okrup and Darrell Brensing with donations to the Rotary Foundation.
Rotarian Duane Dunn introduced speaker, Tim Dalton, director of the Sorghum and Millet Innovation Lab, one of 21 Feed the Future Innovation labs networking with U.S. universities and partner country educational and research institutions addressing challenges posed by climate change and the need to feed a world population.
There are four Innovation Labs at K-State. The Sorghum and Millet Lab works with scientists in Ethiopia, Haiti, Niger, and Senegal. Sorghum, which is gluten-free, is the fifth most important cereal in the world and has nutritional properties not found in wheat, corn, or rice. Millet ranks sixth. Investors have dedicated $23 million in research focusing on genetic enhancement, production systems management, value addition and market access. Adaptation strategies are tackling climate stressors such as heat and drought and increased yield potential through hybrids and open-pollinated varieties. One research project is using genetic breeding to control diseases like anthracnose in millet. In Haiti, when there were those who said it couldn’t be done, the lab worked with researchers to develop a national-level genomics assisted breeding program for sorghum. Almost 12,000 farmers and others have completed the short-term training; ninety students have been supported through long-term training. The vision is to feed the poorest of the poor. For more visit: www.ksu.edu/smil
In honor of Dalton’s presentation, “The Water Lady” was donated to Ogden Elementary. Meetings are at noon on Thursdays at the Manhattan Country Club.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Feb. 22 at the Blue Hills Room. Fourteen members joined the meeting along with guests Brian Pelis Jr. and Carol Shanklin. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Doug Denning led in song, Pat Pesci led the pledge and Ron Jackson gave the invocation.
The club is having a fundraiser in order to get our account in the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation endowed ($10,000 or greater) to benefit from the “Grow Green” matching funds campaign each year. As part of the fundraiser the club will match all Solar Kiwanis member’s donations up to a total of $1,000. More details are to come. The Kansas Kiwanis District Central Regional Rally is 8:30 a.m. to noon March 12 in Salina at the Hilton Garden Inn. The semi-annual highway pickup is at 10 a.m. March 5. Members will meet in the Key Realty parking lot at the corner of Legion Lane and Highway 24. Members of Circle K clubs from around the state will help with the trash pickup. The Kiwanis Circle K District Convention is March 5 in the K-State Student Union.
The program was introduced by Solarian Pat Pesci and was Dr. Carol Shanklin, who talked about the local Kitchen Restore organization. Kitchen Restore accepts donations of new and gently used kitchen items and creates boxes of various items for needy households. Each “kit” contains basic food prep items such as pots, pans, dishes, and utensils for a family of four. Local organizations identify the needy families and Kitchen Restore delivers the “kits” to the organizations. Kitchen Restore began in 2018 with three full-time volunteers and now has 10 full-time volunteers plus some part time helpers. It is in donated space above the Salvation Army store with a drop-off box just off the alley, as well as other drop-off places around Manhattan.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on March 1 and members will make encouragement cards for hospitalized children. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) with questions. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers (male and female) dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Welcome Club
The Welcome Club of Manhattan met Feb. 17 at the Blue Hills Room with President Carolee Fairbanks presiding.
Karen Tinkler, second vice president for programs, introduced the guest speaker. Julie Blair shared information on the history and operation of Eileen’s Colossal Cookies.
Treasurer Connie Schmidt gave the financial report. Marie Nye was the guest of Maurine Pruitt. Marilyn Gobel won the free lunch ticket. President Carolee presented long-stemmed roses to members celebrating February birthdays: Marilyn Ray, Rose Robinson, Jan Byars, Ronnie Drees, Karen Tinkler and Roxie Erickson.
March activities include First Tuesday Bunko March 1; Third Monday Bunko March 21; Hand and Foot cards March 10 and 24; Coffee Tyme March 25; Fourth Friday Bridge March 25. The March luncheon will be at the Blue Hills Room March 17.
The Welcome Club is open to all new and current members of the Manhattan community. For more information call Sharon Zierlein, membership chair, 785-282-0594, or Carolee Fairbanks, president, 785-410-3502, for club activities or reservations.