American
Association of
University Women
Members and guests were welcomed to the AAUW Manhattan Branch meeting via Zoom on at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8 by Mary Stamey.
Susanne Siepl-Coates introduced speaker Fanny Fang. She serves on the Manhattan Alliance for Peace and Justice and was a 2020 candidate for a district 2 seat on the Riley County Commission. Fanny’s talk focused on “The Experience and Vision of an Asian Entrepreneur.” Her parents immigrated to New York City from small villages in Fuzhou, Fujian. They met in New York and started a restaurant in Chinatown. Her parents relocated to Zanesville, Ohio, then to Salina, and eventually to Manhattan, opening up a Chinese buffet. After closing the family restaurant in 2010, they opened the Asian Market. Fanny helped to transition the family business into an international grocery store with products from more than 50 countries.
She said the COVID pandemic had a significant impact on the Asian Market. A COVID exposure temporarily closed the market, but they uploaded their products online and developed a curbside service. Their business was recently rebranded to Mama Fang’s Asian Market. Her vision for the market is to build it into a multicultural hub for the state. Fanny suggested learning about why things are the way they are in our community, engaging with minorities, having conversations among yourselves, and supporting the black community. Mary thanked Fanny and announced that the book “Girl CEO: Priceless Advice from Trailblazing Women” will be donated to the Manhattan Public Library on her behalf.
The meeting opened with committee and officer reports. Susanne provided an update on the International Women’s Day plans for 7 p.m. March 8, with panelists confirmed from Argentina, Iran, Jamaica and Kenya. Sponsorship opportunities are available. The community is invited to attend.
Chris Herald announced new members Lynn Ewanow, Barbara DeSanto and Olivia Collin. Mary reported a balance of $5,250.95, an IWD donation of $25, and $62.91 in Dillons Community Rewards. Tresa Landis announced that the state board will be supporting three scholarships for women to attend AAUW’s National Conference for College Women Student Leaders on May 25 and 26. The Early Bird $95 registration fee is due by Feb. 28. AAUW members are encouraged to review and vote in April and May on the proposed changes to eliminate the degree requirements for membership.
The AAUW Microintervention Workshop webinar will be discussed via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 22. The nominating committee will present an officer slate at the March board meeting on March 1. The AAUW of KS Annual Meeting will be held virtually on April 17. More information is available at aauw-ks.aauw.net/. For more information about AAUW visit www.manhattan-ks-aauw.net or email manhattanksaauw@gmail.com.
Eagles Auxiliary
On Feb. 4 the officers and committee chairs met at 6:30 p.m. The 7 p.m. business meeting was opened with Betty Mullet presiding. Members saluted the American flag and recited the pledge of allegiance with Shirley Wilson leading the ceremony. Brenda Bly gave the evening prayers. Members approved the January 21 minutes read by Joan Baughman. The bills were approved to be paid. Committee reports were given with Joan sending 10 birthday cards and two sympathy cards. Madelyn Brown gave updated reports on the Auxiliary birthday party and various events at the Junction City Eagles. The group will continue providing various desserts during Taco Tuesday. This event is the second Tuesday each month at 5:30 p.m. with 2468 Aerie members assisting. Carrie Rice and Betty provided Valentine favors prior to the meeting. Debra McClain-Williams, Suzanne Birdwell and Brenda won the ticket drawings. The group shall meet again at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 unless convened earlier with notice to members.
Flint Hills
Woodturners Club
On Feb. 6 at 9 a.m., the Flint Hills Woodturners Club met via Zoom. A total of 46 members participated including members from the South Kansas Woodturners Club of Wichita, Kansas Area Woodturners of Topeka, as well as three new members and some first-time guests.
For those interested, the “Ya Gotta Eat” gatherings at Vista Burger have resumed. Those who would like to join others for camaraderie and show and tell can find the monthly dates in the membership newsletter and on the website (flinthillswoodturners.org).
Artist John Beaver from Pacific Palisades, California, demonstrated turning two types of wave bowls. One starting with a square maple blank with a walnut veneer wave, and one starting with a rough turned sycamore bowl with a proud wave made from the same bowl. Plans were provided to participants. Several techniques were discussed for accurate reassembly to ensure grain alignment as well as jigs to safely cut a curve in a rough-shaped bowl. John’s turnings can be seen at johnbeaver.net.
Show and tell participants included Vaughn Graber, Victor Schwarz, Dan Pipp and Tom Boley. The next meeting will be March 6 with a demonstration of spindle duplication, rosettes and grommets by Tom Boley.
Manhattan Rotary Club
On Feb. 4, President Rebecca Gould’s announcements included recognition of World Cancer Day and the Rotary Peace and Conflict Resolution. Rebecca, incoming club president Robbin, and Konza Rotary’s Crystal Bryant Kerns will judge Peace and Conflict essays in June. Kits for “Kansas Beats the Virus” are available from Wichita Rotary Clubs. Members can contact Rebecca to get one. Bob Ward announced that this club has passed its target donation for Polio Plus. Jayson Cyr received his Paul Harris Fellow +1 pin. This week’s cup money is for Shepherd’s Crossing, with three people matching donations. Donations can be sent in care of this Rotary Club, PO Box 331, Manhattan, KS 66502. Over half of the Shepherd’s Crossing clients this year are first-time clients. Dick Wertzberger noted that there are still some speaker slots open through June.
Rita Zeller, who is with the Heritage Senior Health Program in Wamego, spoke about the eight dimensions of wellness, which are emotional, financial, social, spiritual, occupational, physical, intellectual, and environmental. She said that the risk for depression in senior adults is four times greater than for the general population. Mental health disorders affect at least 20% of individuals age 55 or older. The Heritage program helps older adults with issues in their well-being, coordinating with a team of experts that includes physicians, social workers, therapists, and others. She said mental health diagnosis and treatment are important, can be urgent, and can lead to physical illness. With medical appointments sometimes having a three or four week wait, integrated care options are urgent. She said 4% of medical doctors are choosing psychiatric practice.
In honor of the speaker, Stormy Kennedy will deliver a book to a local school. President Rebecca thanked all Rotarians for meeting our annual donation goal of over $18,000. The club meets weekly, currently via Zoom, at noon every Thursday. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Feb. 8 via Zoom. Thirteen members joined the meeting, plus Division IV Lt. Gov. Cindy Cone and guest Broc Putnam. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting.
Sargent said there was one club member with a birthday before the next meeting (Naci Pelis, Feb. 12).
The program speaker for the day was Solarian Tim Lindemuth. Tim traveled to Orvieto, Italy, before the pandemic struck and he showed photos and videos of his trip. Orvieto is a destination for some students studying abroad from K-State. Orvieto is a town of about 5,000 residents about half way between Rome and Florence. It is known for its architecture and archaeology.
The February Solar Kiwanis board of directors meeting will be at noon on Feb. 17 via Zoom. All club members are welcome to attend the board meeting.
It is time for club members to nominate a member for Solar Kiwanian of the Year. Nominations must be submitted to Ron Williams by Feb. 15, and Ron will compile the nominations and send back to all members to vote.
Sargent attended a Kansas District Mid-Year Rally practice session on Feb. 6 via Zoom. This will be the first time the Mid-Year Rally will be held via Zoom and it will be on March 6.
The will meet via Zoom at noon Feb. 15. The program will be introduced by Solarian Jason Maseberg-Tomlinson and will be Doug Meloan, director of vehicle operations at the Midwest Dream Car Collection.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday at noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to obtain the Zoom link code for a meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers (male and female) dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.