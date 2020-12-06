Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Nov. 30 via Zoom. Twelve members join the meeting along with five guests including Division 4 Lt. Gov. Cindy Cone. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting.
The program speaker for the day was James W. Carpenter, who is a professor in the College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University. He was introduced by Solarian Doug Denning and the title of his presentation was “Life as Zoo and Wildlife Veterinarian: Incredible Opportunities, Excitement, and Cool Cases.” Carpenter has been a clinical and research veterinarian for more than 40 years in the field of exotic animal, wildlife (including endangered species), and zoo animal medicine. He has traveled all over the world studying endangered species and volunteers his time with Sunset Zoo. Some of Dr. Carpenter’s most memorable adventures were working with the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill in Alaska; attending a funeral for a turtle in Iowa; operating on a python to remove a bed sheet; placing a human heart pacemaker in a ferret; and climbing 50 feet up a tree in the Amazon to see a bare-necked fruitcrow and its nest.
The Solar Kiwanis Board of Directors meeting will be at noon on Dec. 16 via Zoom. The club recently received a congratulatory email from Kiwanis International regarding this being the club’s 55th anniversary. It was chartered Oct. 15, 1965.
The club will meet via Zoom at noon Dec. 7. Our program will be introduced by Solarian Charlie Sargent and will be Tiffany Oppelt (The Pie Lady).
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday at noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to obtain the Zoom link code for a meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.