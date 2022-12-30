American Association of University Women
The AAUW Manhattan branch meeting was Dec. 12 at La Fiesta. President Usha Reddi welcomed members and guests Majka Jankowiak, Madison Johnson, Barbara Lutjemeier, Martha Mather, Maureen Olewnik, and Karen Penner.
Dede Brokesh introduced speaker Karla Hagemeister, executive director of the Flint Hills Breadbasket since March 2022. She previously served as a victim/witness coordinator in the Riley County Attorney’s Office for 22 years and has been actively involved in numerous area nonprofits like Manhattan Day Care and Learning Center, Thrive, Crisis Center, and USD 383 Board of Education.
Hagemeister distributed Breadbasket information cards containing days/hours of operation, church pantry partners, and requirements for receiving food. A pantry is open every day, except Saturday.
As of April 1, the income and work requirements for guests were eliminated. Riley County residents seeking food now complete a guest information form, documenting address and answering five simple questions about food insecurities. The Breadbasket serves all of Riley County, the Ogden Friendship House, and an increasing number of Spanish-speaking and Afghan families.
The Breadbasket warehouses and makes available donated and purchased food like dried foods, staples, frozen meats and dairy items to their guests and church pantries and is taking advantage of a greater number of resources, including Harvester’s and the Flint Hills Food Recovery program. A grant from the Memorial Hospital Foundation will provide menstrual products for 2 1/2 years, and a centralized hygiene closet is being developed.
Karla addressed questions on meeting the needs of the elderly/mobility impaired, collaboration with the K-State’s Cats’ Cupboard and other social service organizations, and supply challenges.
To learn about ways to provide support (donating, volunteering, and checking the list of needed items) visit www.flinthillsbreadbasket.org. Mary Stamey announced that the book “Look Where We Live – A First Book of Community Building” will be donated in Karla’s name to the public library.
The Jan. 9 branch meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Manhattan Public Library. Public officials are being invited to attend to learn more about AAUW with a short presentation by members.
Flint Hills
Woodturners Club
Thirty members attended the FHW meeting on Dec. 17 at Red Hollow Lathe Works in Wamego. Tips and Tricks demonstrations were provided by four club members.
Heather Marusiak gave an introduction on power carving. Information in the demonstration and in her handout included equipment, supplies, techniques, and best practices for three types of carving: texturing, relief, and carving in the round.
Vaughn Graber provided tips and tricks on using Cole jaws which are very versatile jaws designed primarily for re-chucking bowls to re-shape the bottoms or remove tenons once turned. Information included how to make extensions and additional bumpers for the jaws. He also provided information on how to mount a sandpaper board with faceplate to the tailstock to true-up rings for segmented turning.
Ned Gatewood provided information on a variety of chucks, faceplates, and jam chucks that members can make for turning bowls and boxes.
Victor Schwarz provided information on stave turning which included calculating angles, cutting pieces on the table saw, and assembly/glue-up.
Show and Tell participants included Ross Hirst, Victor Schwarz, Vaughn Graber, Dave Davis, Dennis Biggs, Robert Kloppenborg, Tom Shields and Heather Marusiak.
Starting in January, the club will start meeting on the first Saturday of each month. The next meeting will be at 9 a.m. Jan. 7 at Red Hollow Lathe Works.
Manhattan Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club met Dec. 6 at the Blue Hills Room. Big Lion Diana Chapel called the meeting to order at 6:15 p.m. with 20 members and four guests present. Lion Carol Hockersmith led in singing “God Bless America” followed by the Pledge of Allegiance before singing “Lions Roar.” The invocation was given by Lion Glenn Fogo.
Following the meal, birthdays recognized for December were Lions Carol Van Namen, Mickey Keithley and Arlene Sherwood. A December anniversary was Lions Preston and Diana Chapel.
Lion Mickey Keithley gave the vision screening report. Big Lion Diana Chapel thanked everyone for their help with all the service projects including the Salvation Army Bell Ringing.
The program for the evening was everyone singing Christmas carols accompanied by Lion Preston chapel on the guitar. The meeting closed with everyone singing “Smile True Lions.”
The next meeting will be Jan. 3 in the Blue Hills Room.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the Dec. 15 meeting welcoming guests Gary Powell with Sink, Gordon & Associates; Martha Seaton; Bryce Jacobson, Chief Revenue Officer, Seaton Publishing, Grand Junction, Colorado; Kirk Lowell; and Buddy Singer. Also present were Konza Club Rotarians Michelle Sink, Emily Dickson, and Susan Mosier. Santa made an appearance honoring C. Clyde Jones. The club sang “Happy Birthday” and shared birthday cake commemorating Clyde’s 100th birthday on Dec. 21. Monies were collected and given to the Country Club support staff for setting up and taking down the room each week, collecting monies for lunch, and more. December cup money is for Pawnee Mental Health.
Rotarian Dick Seaton introduced Ned Seaton, editor-in-chief of The Mercury. According to Ned, this is his 25th time sharing the year’s top stories. Since Ned presented before the end of the year, he referred to his top ten as a draft. The top stories ranged from the Big 12 renewed TV rights deal to building the Scorpion production plant, to the hiring of Jerome Tang, to the two huge football wins (Manhattan High School and K-State), and the inauguration of President Richard Linton. In addition, K-State enrollment continues as one of the year’s top stories and is the lowest since 1988. Finally, looking to 2023, Ned commented on upcoming elections, NBAF, construction in Aggieville by Back Nine, the airport closure for 2.5 months, the opening of the Stormont Vail facility, and perhaps a year without detours on Kimball Avenue.
In honor of Ned’s presentation, A Very Mercy Christmas, will be donated to Amanda Arnold Elementary School. The Club meets on Thursdays at noon in the Manhattan Country Club.