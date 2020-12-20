American
Association of
University Women
AAUW President Marlene VerBrugge welcomed 22 participants to the branch meeting via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 14. Programs co-vice president Susanne Siepl-Coates introduced Jayme Minton, support services director, Meadowlark Hills. Julie earned a K-State degree in sociology and anthropology and is a 10-year Meadowlark veteran serving many roles. Her talk on “Meeting the Needs in Long-term Care Facilities” outlined the impact of COVID on the 500 employees and 400 residents, noting the challenges to keep people safe and meet changing requirements. The restrictions have limited resident choices. Operational procedures also have varied, depending on the living unit. The campus was closed in the spring, then reopened somewhat, but has closed again because of the second COVID wave. She said they strive for a balance between safety and emotional well-being. Testing and activities are closely monitored, but they haven’t been COVID-free. A book will be donated to the Manhattan Public Library on her behalf.
President VerBrugge opened the meeting. The branch is seeking members by Jan. 4 to serve on nominating committee. Matched donations to the AAUW National Fund campaign can be made online until Dec. 31. Historian Joan Strickler shared information on the dinners hosted by AAUW at K-State in the 1930s, usually in honor of a well-known person.
State Board Liaison Tresa Landis reported on the State Board town hall via Zoom on Nov. 14, attended by six branch members. The board approved a progressive national dues increase: $62 (2021-22), $67 (2022-23), and $72 (2023-24). A vote on the degree requirement for AAUW membership will be voted on in the spring or summer. Another town hall meeting will be held on Feb. 6, and the state meeting is scheduled for April 17, 2021. The Manhattan branch will host the 2023 state meeting.
International Women’s Day committee Usha Reddi, Dede Brokesh and Susanne Siepl-Coates are working on IWD plans for March 8. Usha reported that an international virtual panelist format will be used. The theme is “Choose to Challenge.” The event is open to the community. Dede Brokesh proposed a three-tiered sponsorship level with benefits: diamond ($100), gold ($50), and silver ($25).
Dede Brokesh reported on the two brainstorming sessions via Zoom to discuss the “Kansas Beats the Virus” initiative. This initiative is being coordinated by the Kansas Leadership Center to facilitate getting COVID under control in Kansas. The strategy is to mobilize Kansans in groups to generate ideas on how to stop the virus spread through behavior-changing projects in local communities. There is a $500 stipend for each group that meets.
Teresa Rynai Parks, Black Lives Matter Manhattan organizer, will speak via Zoom on “The Black Lives Matter Challenges” at the branch meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 11. The next board meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 4. For more information about AAUW visit www.manhattan-ks.aauw.net or email manhattanksaauw@gmail.com.
Flint Hills
Woodturners
At 9 a.m. Dec. 5, the Flint Hills Woodturners Club met via Zoom. A total of 26 members participated including members from the South Kansas Woodturners club of Wichita and the Kansas Area Woodturners of Topeka.
Vaughn Graber demonstrated turning a five-sided platter. Starting with a fairly thick (6/4 or 8/4) board is best and the blank must be square. Determine the chord length and cut the five equal sides using a band saw. The chord of an angle is the length between two points on a unit circle separated by that central angle. For five sides, the chord length is 9.7 cm and each angle should be 72 degrees. Drill a hole in the center on the side that will be the top of the platter and mount using a screw chuck. Mark the blank width into thirds as a reference to help guide you as you round the bottom third, round the top third, and still leave the center third flat to maintain the 5-sided structure. After shaping the bottom, cut a recess and reverse chuck it. Shape the top of the platter’s edge, rounding to make symmetrical with the bottom. Then turn out the center. Use Cole jaws to reverse chuck it again and finish the bottom.
Show and tell participants included Don Baker, Dennis Biggs, David Delker, Peter Dorhout, Barbara Drolet, Ross Hirst, Victor Schwarz, Tom Shields, John Nicholas and Ed Brokesh. The next virtual meeting will be at 9 a.m. Jan. 2 via Zoom with a pepper mill turning demonstration by Larry Randolph from Woodturners of Southwest Missouri. For anyone interested, videos of shop tours, demonstrations, and tips and tricks can be found on the FHW YouTube channel.
Gamma
Omicron-ESA
The Gamma Omicron Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha was held virtually via Zoom on Dec. 9.
Maureen Wells gave the educational about the International Council Executive Board and the ESA Headquarters.
A virtual run for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was held on Dec. 5. Funds are still being collected for the event through Dec. 31. The total raised as of Dec. 11 was $6,833,877. The virtual race next year is scheduled for Nov. 28 through Dec. 4, 2021.
The next state board meeting will be virtual on Jan. 23. The philanthropies that will benefit from this meeting will be the ESA Foundation Scholarship Fund and Goodwill Industries.
Gamma Omicron will host the next district meeting on Jan. 10. The group will have a speaker from Pawnee Mental Health Services talking about COVID-19 and how it has affected individual’s mental health.
The Gamma Omicron members made 220 bookmarks to give to the clients at Big Lakes as a Christmas gift. Members normally play bingo with the clients but could not do so this year because of COVID.
Several chapter members were planning to participate in Wreaths Across America Day at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery on Dec. 19.
The next business meeting will be on Jan. 13.
Those interested in joining can contact Maureen Wells at 785-477-1070 or Judy Ahrens at 785-477-0564.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Rebecca Gould presided at the meeting Dec. 10. Phil Mattox thanked donors for gifts to Fort Riley’s “Project Santa,” which has given 11,000 gifts to Fort Riley kids. He said some particular gifts are still needed. Dede Brokesh encouraged participation in “Kansas Beats the Virus,” for planning how to slow COVID-19. Meetings are planned and Rebecca is sending out links to the details. Chuck Udell, district officer, explained about the available Rotary “Peace Fellowships” and thanked Bill Richter for his help in the project. Rotarians or family of Rotarians are not eligible for these scholarships at either a master’s degree or certificate level. Jennifer Montgomery is the newest scholar and will go to Kampala, Uganda, in 2021. Each year up to 130 scholars are selected from more than 1,000 applicants. Some of the scholars have been from K-State through this club. Applications will be available starting Feb. 1, 2021. Information is at www.rotary.org.
Steven Graham introduced the speakers, Jessica Vandivort de Montiel, a Peace Corps volunteer, and Charlie Hunt, who is with the Peace Corps partner Rotary District 5440. They explained the partnerships between Rotary and the Peace Corps. She explained how Rotary and the Peace Corps work together in a formal partnership, how others can get involved and how to share about 27 months of active service. Her focus was on Guatemala and ways for Rotarians to help at home or abroad. Charlie Hunt told how his Rotary club in Denver has been involved with the partnership in Vanuatu. More details are at partnersforpeace.org or from jvandivortdemontiel@peacecorps.gov.
In honor of the speakers, Stormy Kennedy will deliver a book to a local school. The club meets on Thursdays at noon, currently via zoom or with links on the club Facebook page.
Men’s Garden Club
The Men’s Garden Club met at the Collins Lane garden location on Dec. 9 for the monthly meeting. Six club members met at this outside location so physical distancing could be practiced. President Pat Butler called the meeting to order. The November minutes were read, the treasurer’s report was given and both reports were approved.
The members discussed the gardening year of 2020. There were a number of successes with a considerable amount of the production being donated. Some vegetables struggled during the growing season and there were very few actual failures.
The members agreed they will attempt to meet at an outside location due to the coronavirus around the normal meeting date until the group decides it is safe to meet at an inside location. The group may not meet until potatoes are planted in March. No programs will be planned for 2021 or hosts assigned until more definite plans can be made.
Al Schmaderer will be requested to purchase and ready the potatoes for planting if he would be willing to do so.
The meeting adjourned with no further business to be discussed. The group enjoyed pastries, ice cream bars, coffee and other drinks as provided by club members.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Dec. 14 via Zoom. The group had 12 members join the meeting along with four guests including Division 4 Lt. Gov. Cindy Cone. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting.
Sargent said four club members have a wedding anniversary before the next meeting: John and Pam Fajen, Dec. 22 and Ed and Dee Herde, Dec. 23.
The program speaker for the day was Daniel Schmitt, a senior project manager for AECOM Hunt on the “roof team” of SoFi stadium project in Inglewood, California. Daniel is a Kansas State graduate who earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architectural engineering. The SoFi stadium is a $5 billion project with $3.2 billion attributable to the stadium itself. SoFi is home to the L.A. Rams and L.A. Chargers professional football teams. Daniel explained the high costs of the project were due in part to local labor costs, logistics, and earthquake damage mitigation. The roof on the stadium involved an 18-month planning process and another 16 months of construction. More than 3,000 workers were involved with the construction of the stadium. Daniel provided pictures of the project with before, during and after construction. The stadium is also to be used in the 2028 Summer Olympics to be held in Los Angeles.
No meetings will be held the next two Mondays due to Christmas and New Year holidays. The Jan. 4 meeting will have program provided by club member Randy James.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to obtain the Zoom link code for a meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
VFW Auxiliary
The VFW Auxiliary will hold its next meeting at a new location. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at the American Legion building, 114 McCall Road. All members welcome.
For more information, contact vfw1786aux@gmail.com.