Bonfire 4-H Club
The December monthly meeting of the Bonfire 4-H Club started out differently than others. The club met at 2 p.m. at the Home of the Flint Hills to sing Christmas carols for the residents, singing a few songs at each home. Afterwards the club met for a short meeting at the Green Valley Community Center. President Avery Inman called the meeting to order. Reports were given by officers and there were no committee breakout meetings. The leader of the Adopt-A-Family committee reported that the club would meet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Walmart at to buy items for the family that the club adopted. After adjournment, members exchanged Christmas gifts. The Bonfire club will meet again at 7 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Green Valley Community Center. New members are always welcome.
College Hill 4-H Club
The Nov. 11 meeting of the College Hill 4-H Club was called to order by Vice President Makayla Machin with Lucie Furasek leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll call was answered by “What are your plans for Thanksgiving?” There were 13 members, one guest and two leaders present. Secretary Julie Peterson read the minutes from the last meeting, as well as the Ambassador and County Council reports. Parliamentarian Drake Otto and Treasurer Jake Larson also presented to the club. Each club committee broke into groups and Ms. Larson gave the community leader report. The club voted on community service activities to participate in. It was decided to adopt a Thrive family and donate to the Riley County Foundation. The next meeting was the club holiday party on Dec. 9.
Gamma
Omicron-ESA
Seven members members attended the District J meeting in Abilene, which included a cookie exchange, on Nov 21 and heard an educational regarding the Neighbor to Neighbor organization.
Members of Gamma Omicron chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha met on Dec 8 at the home of BJ Weixelman. Josh Brewer, from Habitat for Humanity, presented the educational. Members donated monetary gifts to be used where needed for Habitat for Humanity.
Reports were given by committee chairs regarding donations made for the state’s three philanthropic projects to include Heartspring, Goodwill industries and Capper Foundation. At the Dec. 8 meeting, members each brought homemade cookies to donate to the First Responders. These were bagged along with other snacks and nuts to give to First Responders in the area: Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County Police Department, and EMS in Manhattan. Members purchased wreaths through the Wreaths Across America program. Members and spouses will participate in the wreath laying on Saturday at the Veterans Cemetery on Dec 18.
Members and guests will gather Jan. 12 for the next business meeting at Donna Dawson’s home. The next Kansas State Meeting will be held in Manhattan Jan. 14-16 at the Hilton Garden Inn. Those interested in hearing more about Gamma Omicron and Epsilon Sigma Alpha can contact Judy Ahrens at jahrens@cox.net or 785-477-0564 or DeAdre Strouts at strouts@cox.net or 785-477-0134.
Manhattan
Duplicate
Bridge Club
The Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club held a Sectional Tournament at Clubs on Dec. 13. Pam Bales and Mary Shoop were the winners. Linda Schottler and Katha Hurt were second, Kathleen Oldfather and Katie Philp were third, and Elizabeth Jankord and Sharon Kriss were fourth. The club meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors’ Center and invites all bridge players. Next Monday will be the Christmas party at 12:30 p.m. Anyone wanting more information may call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Robbin Cole announced that December cup money is for the Manhattan Country Club wait staff and OPSanta. Mike Dodson explained that the source of the Disney Books Distribution is Feed the Children, a 501c3 in Oklahoma City. They had been working with the Overland Park Rotary Club on this project in recent years. The Abilene Rotary Club and Eisenhower Foundation spearheaded the project in Abilene in March 2020 as part of Read Across America but did not have the staffing to handle it this year. The Disney books are being distributed to OPS Santa, Fort Riley USO, schools, public libraries, and other organizations in the area. The club had enjoyed a special gathering on Dec. 6 at JP’s Union Station in the K-State Student Union. For Rotary Clubs in the U.S., December is Disease Prevention and Treatment Month. President Robbin announced that there would be a Club Assembly on Dec. 16 and then no more meetings in December.
The special seasonal program was a performance by the Manhattan High School Pops Choir under the direction of Chad Pape. Because last year the choir did not perform, all the singers this year are freshmen. They performed around 11 numbers of popular songs and then an “unrehearsed” encore of “Carol of the Bells.”
The club will not meet over the holidays.
Riley County
Historical Society
The Riley County Historical Society elected a new board of directors for 2022. They are president, Dori Milldyke; vice president/president-elect, Debbi Thompson; immediate past president, Roger Reitz; recording secretary, Lynne Berry; corresponding secretary, Katharine Hensler; membership secretary, Mary Mertz; rreasurer, Cole Roe; program chair, Gloria Freeland; directors through 2022, Janet Duncan, Jed Dunham and Marla Day; directors through 2023, Robert Haines, Margaret Pendleton and Mary Stamey; and directors through 2024, Dave Baker Chris Bowman and Karen Debres-Cole.
Linda Glasgow, museum curator archivist and librarian, provided a program on the Friends of Peace Memorial Auditorium and the grassroots organization established to save the building on Nov. 9 at the Riley County Senior Service Center.
Museum Curator of Collections Dawn Munger, RCHS board member Marla Day, and Museum Director Allana Parker, attended the Kansas Museums Association Annual Conference in Lawrence, Kansas Nov. 3-5.
Kansas State University student Haley Dulniawka researched and wrote a paper, “The Bower Family of Sunset Cemetery, Manhattan, Kansas” for her Death and Dying in History class. She shared her work with the museum to be added into the research collection.
The November historical edition of KMAN’s “InFocus” centered on the Cold War in Riley County. Steven Graham, retired assistant to the dean and director of the College of Agriculture and Research and Extension at K-State, partnered on the program with his knowledge on how the Cold War affected Kansas.
The next “InFocus” segment — to be broadcast on Dec. 20 — will focus on Christmas and holiday traditions in history. Call 785-565-6490 with any stories or memories of family traditions you might want to share.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Dec. 14 at the Blue Hills Room. Ten members joined the meeting along with guest Brian Pelis Jr. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Karl Dean led the song, Doug Ackley led the pledge and Vera Williams gave the invocation.
Pelis said two club members with an anniversary before the next meeting: Charlie Sargent and Shar (Dec. 11) and Ed Herde and DeeAnn (Dec. 23).
The club rang the bells for the Salvation Army red kettles at Westloop Dillons Saturday. The Manhattan Evening Kiwanis Club held its annual pancake feed on Dec. 11 at Pottorff Hall in CiCo Park. Several Solarians, K-State Circle K and Manhattan High Key Club members assisted with setup, cooking, serving and cleanup.
The Solar Kiwanis board of directors met Dec. 15 at the Bluestem Bistro.
The program was a social and activity session led by Pelis. She had selected 20 questions about the Christmas season and each member threw a twenty-sided die in order to determine which question they were to answer.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on Jan. 4 and will be introduced by Solarian Karen Medlin. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to verify meeting location. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.