Ashland Boosters 4-H Club
On Nov. 9, President Chanae Parker called the monthly meeting of the Ashland Boosters 4-H club to order. Evelyn Taylor led the club in the pledge of allegiance and 4-H flag salute. The ice breaker was led by Chanae Parker and role call was answered by, “What is your favorite game?” The club recognized Isabel and Jace Parsons birthdays. For the program portion of the meeting, Chanae Parker gave a project talk on opportunities in 4-H and Luke Bormann led the club in playing Ghosts in the Graveyard. The club thanked the Bormanns for hosting this meeting and the meeting was adjourned.
Daughters of American Colonists
The Elizabeth Knapp chapter of Daughters of the American Colonists recently donated Single Service Member Homecoming Kits for Fort Riley soldiers returning from Korea. These soldiers were quarantined the last few days while in Korea, then returned to Fort Riley and quarantined again. In many cases their baggage did not arrive with the soldiers and they lacked supplies such as shampoo, deodorant, even combs and toothbrushes. Mark Claussen, director of the USO Kansas, asked the DAC members to collect personal supplies to help these soldiers.
As Claussen attended the meeting to collect the supplies, he provided information about the role USO Kansas plays with Fort Riley and other military units throughout the state. Members were interested in the way the USO is providing meals for their monthly “No Dough” event, while under the impact of COVID-19. They have enlisted the help of two partners: Little Caesar’s Pizza and the Disney Company. This provides the military families with an end of the month meal of pizza and a Disney DVD to enjoy at home.
Eagles Auxiliary
On Dec. 3 the officers and chairmen met at 6:30 p.m. Several items were discussed to be voted on during the 7 p.m. meeting. Betty Mullet opened that meeting per scheduled format. Members saluted and pledged allegiance to the American flag led by Shirley Wilson. Brenda Bly gave two meeting prayers. Joan Baughman read the Nov. 19 minute with no corrections necessary. There was no secretary report. Ginny Gillmore gave the treasurer updates. Members voted to accept the auditor report by Madelyn Brown. Members discussed and agreed to start paying a decreased monthly rent to the aerie for utilities. The aerie provided a funeral luncheon for deceased member Pam Geisler’s families. Taco Tuesday auxiliary highlights were cookie sales, that night’s drawing for ‘the filled’ basket and small sale items from auxiliary members.
During The Good of the Order, Joan presented Shirley the certificate for auxiliary president for 2019-2020. She also received a novelty Eagle Auxiliary watch and arrangement of flowers from the auxiliary for being president the last year. Nancy Drumm and Ginny won the ticket drawings. The Dec. 17 meeting is Christmas card exchange and a $5 gift exchange for those who want to participate. All will bring treats for after meeting exchange.
The group will meet again at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 unless convened earlier with notice to members.
Preceptor Beta
Zeta-BSP
Preceptor Beta Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi members met Dec. 1 at the home of Mary Lou Glende. After the hostess served refreshments, President Betty Frank called the meeting to order and led the Opening Ritual. During roll call, five members answered in person and three answered via Zoom. Roll call topic was the person who introduced each member to BSP.
The next meeting will be via Zoom on Jan. 5. Peggy Riley has now qualified for the Torch Bearer degree. The ritual will be held on a later date.
The November social was Nov. 8 in downtown Manhattan. Six members and two spouses participated in the downtown architecture and art scavenger hunt during the afternoon.
Betty Frank had provided information earlier on the adopted family. Each member participated with gifts or gift cards for the family. This was done through Catholic Charities.
Gloria Holcombe had sent information via e-mail for Beta Bits on the color orange as used by Beta Sigma Phi. It was decided that members will watch Hallmark Christmas movies and have a Zoom meeting on Dec. 15 to discuss them. This will be the December social.
The hostess gift of a small Christmas tree was presented by Mary Lou to Gloria Holcombe.
Betty led a BSP memorial service in memory of Carolyn Kay Moorman. Beta Sigma Phi International sent a memorial book to Betty with signatures of all BSP employees. Preceptor Beta Zeta members added their signatures and this book will be presented to the family of Kay Moorman. This service closed with Closing Ritual and Mizpah.
A gift exchange completed the morning with members opening their gifts in person or on Zoom. Hostess Mary Lou presented all with a decorated container with caramel corn.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Dec. 7 via Zoom. The group had 10 members join the meeting along with three guests including our Division 4 Lt. Gov. Cindy Cone. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting.
Sargent said that there was one club member birthday before the next meeting (Tim Lindemuth, Dec. 7). He also said that there is one member with a wedding anniversary before the next meeting (Charlie Sargent and Shar, Dec. 11).
The program speaker for the day was Tiffany Oppelt, who operates Therapiellc.com. She bakes pies out of her commercial kitchen basement in her house and currently the only method of delivery is pick-up. Oppelt began baking many years ago when she used to watch her grandmother, Thera, bake in the home kitchen in Parsons. She attended Labette Community College and Kansas State University and studied culinary arts in Italy. Oppelt now sells pies directly over the Internet (therapiellc.com). She also can be found selling pies at the Manhattan Farmers’ Market and soon at Cox Bros BBQ and Paramour Coffee.
The Solar Kiwanis Board of Directors meeting will be at noon on Dec. 16 via Zoom.
The club will meet via Zoom at noon Dec. 14. The program will be introduced by Sargent and will be Daniel Schmitt, KSU graduate who helped design the $500 million SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, which will be home to both the Los Angeles Rams and the Chargers.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to obtain the Zoom link code for a meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.