American Legion Women’s Auxiliary
The Pearce Keller Unit 17 Women’s Auxiliary of Aug. 3 began with President Susan Bergsten calling the meeting to order at 6 p.m. Chaplain Doreen Burnett gave the opening prayer followed by a moment of silence in memory of POWs and MIAs. The group then recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary.
Secretary Charlene Redman took the roll call with 10 members present, of which nine were on the executive board or officers. Linda Porter was introduced as the wife of the new Sons of the American Legion commander.
Charlene read the minutes of the July meeting. There were no corrections.
Sharon Pollman gave the treasurer’s report for July, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit. Lorene Oppy presented the bingo treasurer’s report for July, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit.
Membership chair Claudia Maples reported 193 members.
Chaplain Doreen had sent get well and thinking of you cards.
Susan said Leota McCarthy will do the upcoming audit. Marion Platt will be unable to help.
Dana Pierce and Lorene are still shopping for the bingo kitchen. There is still no start date for bingo.
There will be a membership/renewal drive from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10 in the lounge. Those paying for a membership or renewal will get a free burger, fries and a cookie.
Lorene will keep the group posted regarding changes to the preamble.
Dianna Horner moved and Dana seconded that the group accept last year’s budget and carry it over as the 2020-21 budget. Motion carried.
There were no bills to be presented.
The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 14.
Dorene gave the closing prayer and Susan adjourned the meeting.
Ashland Boosters 4-H Club
The monthly meeting of the Ashland Boosters 4-H club was on Aug. 10 at the Ashland Community Center. President Sydney Scheerer called the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Isabell Parsons led the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Flag Salute. Roll call was answered by “What are you looking forward to this next school year?” For the program portion of the meeting, Chanae Parker did a project talk on the leadership program, Isabell did a demonstration on how to make soap jellies, and Jace Parsons led the club in a game of hide and seek for recreation. The club thanked the hosts, the Classens, who served popsicles and ice cream sandwiches. Sofia Scheerer made a motion to adjourn the meeting with the 4-H motto, David Scheerer seconded and the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be on Sept. 14, and officer elections will also be conducted during that meeting.
Eagles Auxiliary
At 7 p.m. Aug. 20 Betty Mullet called the business meeting to order.
Madelyn Brown was acting conductor until another has been appointed. Members saluted and pledged allegiance to the American flag. Brenda Bly offered the prayers. Joan Baughman read the Aug. 6 minutes with no corrections. The group approved that the secretary and treasurer reports be given the first meeting each month. Madelyn gave the monthly audit report. The group voted to donate $25 to the Bar H Boys Ranch. There’s one membership application being given to the interviewing committee of Brenda, chair, Nancy Drumm and Suzanne Birdwell. Nancy received her birthday bouquet doing the Good of the Order.
Members are waiting to receive a reply back concerning our start of weekly events again. Drawing winners were Carrie Rice and Brenda.
The group shall meet again at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 unless convened earlier with notice to members.
Manhattan Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club last met on March 9 at the Four Points by Sheraton. Since that time, various governmental agencies have issued stay at home orders which curtailed group meetings to attempt to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. In starting meetings for the fall, the Lions met on Aug, 24 at the Keats picnic area and held officer initiations. Lion Dave Schafer called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. Lion Duane Sherwood gave the invocation, and birthdays and anniversaries were acknowledged for the months of March, April, May, June, July and August. Guest for the evening was President of the Keats Lions Club and Second Vice District Gov. Richard Webster, who provided the ceremony for the induction of the new officers for the year. Officers installed president, Big Lion Dave Schafer; treasurer, Lion Bill Witt; secretary, Lion Chris Webster; past president, Lion Carol Ott; Lion Tamers, Lions Carol Hockersmith and Duaine Sherwood; Tail Twister, Lion Lela Gillispie; board members, Lions Don Robertson and Glenn Fogo
Lion Mickey Keithley presented her information about pre-school vision screening in Rossville, St. Marys and Wamego schools.
Lion Bill Witt read a thank you note received from Emma Wendt thanking the Lions Club for her scholarship.
Lion Chris Wilson distributed flyers regarding the Trash Bags to Benches Program for consideration as a fundraiser project.
Lion Al Keithley noted that Lion Doris Nelmes passed away in July and that her Lions pens and hats were available to members of the Lions Club.
The Lions Clubs Internationally constitutes the largest group of humanitarian clubs in the world.
Men’s Garden Club
For the September meeting of the Men’s Garden Club, the club toured Dave Suhling’s garden west of Keats on Aug. 20. Dave has a unique garden and shared details with club members. He specializes in growing and caring for tomatoes focusing on tomato production. He follows his proven methods in variety selection, planting, fertilization and irrigation. His methods prove successful in the number and pounds of tomato production, which they use and market. Dave also showed the club members numerous wooden toys he and his son have made and marketed.
For the business part of the meeting, eight members and two guests were present. President Pat Butler called the meeting to order. The previous meeting’s minutes and the treasurer’s report were read and approved. Pat extended thanks to Doug Tippin for working with Dave Suhling for the tour and presentation.
New business began with the discussion of the traditional ladies’ night tentatively scheduled for Oct. 15. It was decided the group would proceed with the meeting having pizza with each family in attendance contributing $10 for the cost. Dick Green will pursue the date and location. Doug Tippin will pursue a program with the Riley County Historical Society.
Other new business items discussed included the scheduling of a date for digging the sweet potatoes with some test digs being sometime after Labor Day. Dates are also to be determined for the clean-up of flower beds at the Senior Center and also some clean-up at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice facility.
The meeting adjourned with special thanks being extended to hosts, Dave Suhling and Jan Moyer, for the tour, program, cookies with ice tea and coffee.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Aug. 24 via Zoom with 14 members joining the meeting. President Vera Williams led the meeting.
Williams indicated that there was one Solarian birthday (Doug Ackley, Aug. 29) before the next meeting.
Williams also indicated that there was one wedding anniversary (Randy James and Robyn, Aug. 30) before the next meeting.
Solar Kiwanis will continue meeting via Zoom until further notice. Solarian Warren Prawl’s son, Larry, passed away on Aug. 17. The group sent their thoughts and prayers to Warren, his wife Nancy, and the rest of his family. The Kansas District Kiwanis convention was held virtually via Zoom. Solarians Vera Williams, Ronald Williams, Boxberger and Ackley attended at least one Zoom session. Jeff Morris was voted in by the Solar Kiwanis Board meeting last week. Dues notices will be sent soon.
Club program organizer, Jim Bach, introduced speaker Kristin Waller, Associate Athletic Director of Student-Athlete Services. She has 15 people report directly to her and 120-125 full and part time total employees. She is in charge of academic support, life skills, personal development both before and after the students get to campus, teaching leadership, specialized learning, tutorship, mentoring, organizing community service projects and supervising the Cats Across Continents program. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a need to revise how they perform their duties.
The program organizer for Aug. 31 will be Phil Anderson who will give a program on Isaac Goodnow, Manhattan’s preeminent leader and founder.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary.