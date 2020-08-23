Bonfire 4-H Club
On Aug. 10, Bonfire 4-H club met for its monthly meeting via Zoom. There were two presentations. Lila showed how to make paper flowers. She used a Cricut machine to cut the piece of paper to make a spiral, then demonstrated how to use a quill to twist paper into flower. A dab of glue held flower together. Evelyn gave a presentation on fashion revue tips. She demonstrated where to place feet to turn when modeling and discussed matching accessories with outfit.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Rebecca Gould opened the Aug. 6 meeting with a reminder that the first atomic bomb was dropped by the United States on Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945. Chris Culbertson will head up the newest Rotary “Area of Focus” — Supporting the Environment — and would like some volunteers to join to support the growth of solar energy collection. Some District Grant monies are being used with the MHS Interact Club to keep and maintain young trees in the newer city park areas. Chris Nolte has acquired 900 child-size medical face masks and needs volunteers to take them to the nine local elementary schools. The club is helping with the “Just-Tri-It” mini-triathlon and will give a $500 stipend to Manhattan Parks and Rec. Vern Henricks reports that the club will help with the Labor Day Run.
Duane Dunn introduced Linda Cook, chief of staff at K-State, who explained all the many ways K-State is preparing for the medically safe return of students to the campus, which she referred to as the COVID-19 K-State Reawakening. She also recalled the impact of the similar pandemic of flu on the 3,000 students who were at the college in 1918 when about 10% of those students caught the flu. She reviewed the supposed source of the current virus in Wuhan City. She said K-State research and development has already had a $1.5 million grant and developed some new nanovirus and COVID compounds. The campus is already back to 90% research capability. She then gave a detailed list of many changes, safety steps, hiring freezes, and furloughs at the university. Through the rest of the year K-State expects a nearly $90 million in losses. The many precautions and actions are also outlined on the K-State website.
Gould opened the Aug. 13 meeting by introducing member Jim Lindquist singing “America.” She said over 100 members are now Paul Harris Fellows and Jim Ward announced the newest fellow is Chris Nolte. Mike Dodson reported that over 100 children had been in the “Just-Tri-It” event. Tom Fryer announced the “Pig Out for Parkinsons” at Cox Bros BBQ. Jim Ward said that the Rotarian of the Year, Steven Graham, would pass on the award to his wife Cheri. Cup money was for the MHS Interact Club and can be sent to any officer or to P.O. Box 331, 66502.
Mike Dodson introduced the speaker, Lyle Butler, fellow Rotarian whom Gov. Laura Kelly named as chairman of the SPARK committee to deal with distribution of federal funds to entities affected by COVID-19. State senator and club member Tom Hawk also serves on the committee. Lyle showed how the CARES Act funds are being distributed in Kansas. All funds must be spent by Dec. 30 or returned to the federal government. Distribution is in three phases for allowing entities with “health and economic outcomes” to reopen. Different counties and different areas of the state have unique needs and the committee responds to these differences. Each county had to pass a resolution to accept the money and use it for its designated purpose. The committee addresses four categories of need: education, economy, health, and connectivity (broadband access). Kansas is receiving $400 million to be used for these purposes. Each county is asked to consider needs such as police, health departments, city government, and school districts. The home page for this activity is www.covid.ks.gov.
The Manhattan Rotary Club meets currently via Zoom on Thursdays at noon and all programs are posted on its Facebook page. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Aug. 17 via Zoom with 10 members joining the meeting along with one guest, Lt. Gov. Cindy Cone. President Vera Williams led the meeting.
Williams indicated that there is one Solarian birthday (Jerry Rosine, Aug, 21) before the next meeting.
Solar Kiwanis will continue meeting via Zoom until at least the end of August.
The club program organizer, Charlie Sargent, introduced speaker Gregg Eyestone, Riley County Extension Agent, Horticulture. Eyestone has had 30 years in Extension. He said that they will have another Master Gardener class this year and the application is on their website. They will be meeting in person. A new feature has been added at the Gardens, a sculpture called “Sharing,” which holds two kaleidoscopes for viewing plants/flowers. The sculpture was created by Robert C. Anderson and donated to the Gardens by the Riley County Extension Master Gardeners. Eyestone answered questions about several topics including chinch bugs in zoysia grass, how to grow plants from seeds, how to prevent the splitting of tomatoes on the vine, how to prevent weeds from taking over a yard.
The program organizer for Aug. 24 will be Jim Bach who will present Kristin Waller, Associate Athletic Director of Student-Athlete Services.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday at noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.