American Legion Women’s Auxiliary
The Pearce Keller Unit 17 Women’s Auxiliary meeting of July 6 began with President Susan Bergsten calling order at 6:03 p.m. Chaplain Doreen Burnett gave the opening prayer followed by a moment of silence in memory of POWs and MIAs. The group then recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Secretary Charlene Redman took the roll call with 13 members present, of which nine were on the executive board or officers.
Charlene read the minutes of the June meeting. There were no corrections.
Sharon Pollman gave the treasurer’s report for June, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit.
Lorene Oppy presented the bingo treasurer’s report for June, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit. The Legion again canceled the $300 rent check.
Membership chair Claudia Maples reported 193 members.
There were no committee reports or communications. Chaplain Doreen sent one get well card.
Susan announced the Fourth District Convention for Legionnaire’s would be held at the post home on July 18. The volunteer workers appreciation dinner will be Aug. 22. Annual audits are due soon. Marion Platt and Leota McCarthy will be asked if they are available for this job.
Lorene said the group is waiting for the men to start bingo again before it attempts running the Tuesday games. Claudia moved and Dianna Horner seconded that the group purchase a new stove for the bingo kitchen. Motion carried. Dana Pierce and Lorene volunteered to shop for the stove.
Susan thanked Johnny Cyrene for the job he did as commander for 10 years.
Linda Porter talked to the group about a child welfare foundation that her Wamego group helps fund. It would require a budget line item for Unit 17 in the future as it is due May 31 each year.
Doreen gave the closing prayer. The next regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 3.
Bonfire 4-H Club
The Bonfire 4-H Club was called to order on July 13 on a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Roll call was “Are you ready for the fair?” Two committees gave reports. Banner and window decorating committees said both were done and ready for the fair. The program included members showing or telling about their fair exhibits for the fair.
Bonfire 4-H Club members participated in the Riley County Fair July 23 through July 27. This year’s fair was different due to COVID-19. Members signed up for a time to have their exhibit judged online and masks were required during judging. This eliminated large group gatherings. Each member had ten minutes with a judge for that project or category. After judging was done, 4-Hers received their ribbons and could have picture taken at photo booth with exhibit and ribbon. Pictures were posted on the Riley County Facebook page.
Manhattan Rotary Club
At the July 23 meeting, President Rebecca Gould said the month’s donations to the YES fund could be sent via the Rotary Club at PO Box 331, Manhattan, KS 66502. Vern Henricks said the Brew to Shoe run could use some helpers to direct the runners, and the Bill Snyder Half and 5K run on Sept. 7 will need helpers. Steven Graham introduced new member Marissa Larson, who works at the KSU Foundation.
Dede Brokesh introduced Richard and Peggy Stein. Richard is a retired dentist who is president of Sunflower Rail Trails Conservancy and president of the Sunset Rotary Davis in Davis, California. Peggy is a retired teacher who established a non-profit Private Opportunity Program and is the Foundation chair for Sunset Rotary Davis club. They introduced the speaker for the day, Koen Van Rompay (also a member of that Rotary club) who is a veterinarian specializing in infectious diseases. He spoke about his non-profit organization, Sahaya International, which is currently working with several other organizations to secure a safe water supply in Rumbiye, Kenya. Sahaya International and Engineers Without Borders, with help from a $10,000 Rotary District Grant and others drilled a new deep well, ensuring a safe and plentiful supply for the estimated 6,000 people in the community. Their next project is building a large reservoir on a hill to provide better distribution, and some other improvements at the Rumbiye school. The story is available on the Sahaya website sahaya.org/rumbiye.
The Manhattan Rotary Club is currently meeting via Zoom. Visitors and guests are welcome.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on July 27 via Zoom with 11 members joining the meeting along with one guest, Jeff Morris. President Vera Williams led the meeting.
Williams said there were three Solarian birthdays before the next meeting: Fred Freeby (July 27), Phil Anderson (July 31) and Ron Williams (Aug. 1).
There were also three anniversaries before the next meeting: Warren and Nancy Prawl (July 27), Jace and Stacey Bailey (July 28) and Doug and Laura Haverkamp (Aug. 1).
Solar Kiwanis will continue meeting via Zoom until at least the end of August. The club was notified that its entry for the Kansas Kiwanis Foundation Pete Loux Achievement Award won. The recipient’s name is Tim Hawkinson. Tim broke his neck in a high school swimming accident and is paraplegic. Tim works at the Flint Hills Job Corps helping students get their high school diploma. The club also submitted Solarians Fred Freeby and Jim Sharp for Kansas District Kiwanis Kiwanians of the Year for their 55 years of dedicated service to Kiwanis and the community. Fred and Jim we not selected for the award.
The club program organizer, John Schlender, asked Secretary Ackley to introduce the program, Dr. Chuck Rice, KSU Distinguished Professor in agronomy. Rice joined the KSU faculty in 1988. He was co-winner of the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize for his work with the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Rice specializes in soil microbiology, carbon cycling, and climate change. Rice advises students to take international trips and have a lot of diverse experiences.
The program organizer for Aug. 3 will be Vera Williams, who will introduce Rhonna Hargett from the Manhattan Public Library. Hargett is Williams’ daughter.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday at noon. They currently meet via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.