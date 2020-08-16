College Hill 4-H Club
The College Hill 4-H Club held its July 9 meeting via Zoom. President Elisabeth Efken called the meeting to order. Secretary Mandalyn Otto called roll with the question, “What projects are you taking to the fair this year?” There were twelve members and two leaders present. Jake Larson led the club in singing “Happy Birthday” to the July Birthdays. Mandalyn Otto read last month’s minutes. Will Addair provided the treasurer’s report, Emma Blank gave the reporter’s report, Lawton Weber gave the parliamentarian’s report, and both Rachael Kovar and Mandalyn Otto provided the historians’ report. Rachael Kovar also provided the ambassador’s and County Council reports, Ms. Larson and Mr. Otto gave the community leader report. Rachael Kovar talked about the banner committee. Members shared Clover Moments. Makayla Machin gave a project talk over how to get your horse ready for a show. Announcements were shared and the meeting was adjourned with the 4-H pledge.
Eagles Auxiliary
On Aug. 6 officers and committee met at 6:30 p.m. The regular business meeting opened at 7 p.m. with Betty Mullet presiding. Members saluted the American flag and repeated the pledge of allegiance with Madelyn Brown leading. Brenda Bly gave the two prayers during the meeting. The July 16 minutes were accepted as read by Joan Baughman. The club accepted the resignation of conductor from Sandy Enoch with regrets. The conductor station is open for an appointment by the president. Member who are interested can contact Betty. Members voted to pay the bills. The aerie forgave rent payment for July and August. Betty presented 80+ birthday flowers to Virginia Wesley. Madelyn gave the auditor report. Carrie Rice was announced as our honorary mother and presented a pin. Nancy Drumm received a 50-year pin. Numerous yearly pins were given to other attendees also. Betty won the drawings. The group will meet again at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 unless convened earlier with notice to members.
Manhattan Rotary Club
The July 30 meeting opened via Zoom with President Rebecca Gould introducing three guests. Andy Hutchinson from the Konza Rotary Club announced their Water Matters Day including the Water Savers Challenge at Sunset Zoo. Chris Nolte described the project for facemasks, hand sanitizers, and 900 child-size masks given to all the Manhattan elementary schools. The recent golf tournament raised about $5,000. Mike Dodson asked for volunteers to help with the Just Tri-It run on Aug. 8. July Cup Money, for the YES Fund, can be sent to the club at PO Box 331, Manhattan KS 66502.
Dale Bradley introduced the speaker, Chris Klieman, 35th head football coach at K-State. Coach Klieman said 129 KSU players and coaches are meeting in four separate groups to adhere to local quarantine guidelines while preparing for a season. Regular practice was to begin August 7. He described the safety measures at the football complex. He also described how the players are wearing neck-up gaiters and face shields in the helmets and other protocols for safety. Upcoming meetings will determine the number of fans to be admitted. He answered several questions from Rotarians.
The Manhattan Rotary Club meets at noon on Thursdays, currently via Zoom. Visitors are always welcome. President Rebecca quoted Rotary founder, Paul Harris: “This is a changing world; Rotary will have to change with it.”
Preceptor Beta
Zeta BSP
Preceptor Beta Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi members met Aug. 4 at the home of Betty Frank for Beginning Day. Hostess Betty served refreshments on her deck. President Betty called the meeting to order and led the opening ritual. During roll call, seven members named a movie about sisters.
Mary Lou Glende gave the treasurer’s report. Gloria Holcombe shared information from the Torch . Peggy distributed new yearbooks with tentative plans for the coming year.
The next meeting is planned at the home of Gloria Holcombe on Sept. 1. The social for September will be a Native Stone Byway Car Tour planned by Betty Frank.
President Betty drew the name of Peggy Riley to be honored as the “sister by choice” for the month of August. The sisters will honor Peggy with small tokens.
President Betty Frank led the Silver Circle Ritual for Betty Holder with the help of Peggy Riley and Lela Gillispie. She was presented with a pin and a certificate.
Betty Frank presented Gloria Holcombe with the hostess gift of an ice cream cone filled with money. The meeting closed with closing ritual and Mizpah.
Betty Frank presented the program on ice cream. She discussed KSU Call Hall ice cream and the process of making it. At the end of the program, all members shared a treat of various flavors of Call Hall Ice cream.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Aug. 3 via Zoom with nine members joining the meeting along with one guest, Lt. Gov. Cindy Cone. President Vera Williams led the meeting.
President Williams indicated that there were two upcoming Solarian birthdays: Suzanne Ryan-Numrich (Aug. 4) and Nick Pecenka (August 6). There was one wedding anniversary: Fred Freeby and Jan (Aug. 7).
Solar Kiwanis will continue meeting via Zoom until at least the end of August.
Back in March, the club voted Solarians Fred Freeby and Jim Sharp for Kansas co-Solar Kiwanians of the Year for their service to Kiwanis and the community for 55 years. However, due mainly to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club has not been able to present the co-Solarian of the Year plaques to Fred and Jim. So, all club members were invited to Homestead Assisted Living to present the plaques to Fred and Jim. Fred and his wife Jan are living in Homestead and they cannot go outside and visitors are not allowed inside, so members met outside a window in Fred’s apartment while Fred and his family were inside the apartment and a short ceremony was given and the plaques were given to Fred and Jim.
The club has a new application for membership from Jeff Morris, KSU Vice President for Communications and Marketing and will consider Jeff’s application at the next board meeting on Aug. 19.
The club program organizer, Vera Williams, introduced speaker Rhonna Hargett, associate director of learning and informational services at Manhattan Public Library. Hargett said the library motto is “Adapting Together-Help Community Get Through This.” They have been communicating with libraries across the country to share ideas and gather new ideas. One thing they learned is that if a book is in quarantine for four days that will kill any virus, so all returned books are now automatically placed in quarantine. The library has a summer reading program through Aug. 27 for all ages. They are also extending the library’s Wi-Fi coverage to include their parking lot. People can reserve books for checkout and there are no longer fines for turning back in books late. The library is also delivering books to homebound citizens upon request. The Library has also started geocaching books around town for people to find and keep. The books outside are in bags to protect them from the weather.
The club met again at noon on Aug. 10 via Zoom with 11 members joining the meeting along with two guests: Lt. Gov. Cindy Cone and prospective new member Jeff Morris. President Vera Williams led the meeting.
Doug Ackley, introduced speaker Melissa Kirkwood, Sunset Zoo marketing/development officer. Kirkwood said Sunset Zoo has been around since 1933 and they have 7,000 members and 70,000 visitors annually. The zoo is a division of Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department and is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Sunset Zoo has a board of directors (Friends of Sunset Zoo) and a trust board for fundraising and overall care of the zoo. COVID-19 caused the Zoo to be closed for three months but the keepers continued to take care of the animals and staff worked remotely from home. The zoo reopened June 15 with a variety of safety measures in place. During COVID-19 they have been able to offer virtual birthday parties for children where the zoo takes you behind the scenes of up to three animals and offers several options. Sunset Zoo has two new babies, Neta the gibbon and Ringo the flamingo. The zoo is open daily 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Aug. 17, members will meet and have a general discussion about coping with COVID-19.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.