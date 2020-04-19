College Hill 4-H Club
President Elisabeth Efken called the March 12 meeting of the College Hill 4-H club to order. Roll call was answered with “What is your favorite spring flower?” There were 11 members, two leaders plus many parents present. The club sang “Singing in the Rain” and Drake Otto led the club in a Rock, Paper, Scissors tournament. Secretary Mandalyn Otto gave the historian report. Mrs. Larson shared notes from the County Council meeting and gave the community leader report. 4-Hers shared their special Clover Moments. There was no old or new business to discuss. Drake Otto gave a project talk over the saxophone. After announcements, the meeting was adjourned with the 4-H pledge, led by Mandalyn Otto.
Junior League of the Flint Hills
Melissa Soldan, president, called to order the general member meeting at 6:30 p.m. on March 23 via Zoom. There were ten members in attendance.
Board members gave the following updates. Stefani Schrader, president-elect, asked if the group would virtually send out slating for new board positions for the upcoming year. Soldan said that information would be emailed out by March 27. Megan Ronnebaum, director of communications, was making edits to the minutes from last month to be approved for next month. Mandi Schmidt, vice president of organization, will wait on booking future meetings. Gina Roberts, vice president of finance, reminded members that dues of $125 will be due soon, but members will need to coordinate a way to pay them virtually as they probably will not be meeting in person. Gina plans on having a budget ready before the end of the fiscal year. Soldan informed the members that Library Card Day will be put on hold as well as the spring fundraiser.
Soldan also discussed the Junior League of the Flint Hills Community Grant Program. JLFH will be offering up to $500 to a community non-profit organization. The grant should be focused on helping residents in Riley, Pottawatomie, and Geary counties. The grant application and more information can be found by emailing jlflinthills@gmail.com. Junior League is aiming to award the grant by the end of May.
Soldan closed the meeting at 7:05 p.m.
Manhattan Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club last met on March 9 at the Four Points by Sheraton. Since that time, various governmental agencies have issued stay at home orders, which curtailed group meetings to attempt to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.
The Lions Club was forced to cancel the annual Easter Egg Hunt in City Park this year because of the governor’s stay at home order and the closing of Manhattan Parks and Recreation activities. Meetings as a group also came to a standstill as a precautionary measure.
Lion Jim Tubach celebrated his 94th birthday April 16. He is still active in the Manhattan Lions Club, volunteering to provide his assistance in Lions activities (vision screening, highway clean-up, biscuits and gravy/pancake feeds, etc.) and in club meetings. Lion Jim is known throughout the Greater Manhattan community as he has a long employment history as Riley County sheriff, on the KSU staff, and involvement in other activities. He is a World War II veteran and was on the State Honor Flight to Washington D.C. a few years ago.
The Lions Clubs Internationally constitutes the largest group of humanitarian clubs in the world and is continually seeking new members. If interested, contact a member or come to a meeting, which are typically held at 6:15 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday evenings of every month at the Four Points by Sheraton. Meetings are temporarily suspended to help thwart the spread of the coronavirus.
Manhattan Rotary Club
Under the leadership of Club President Mike Dodson and with technical help from Vernon Turner, the April 2 meeting was held virtually using Zoom and personal devices at home. Cup money for these weeks will still be collected by sending it to President Mike or Secretary George and will be donated to Pawnee Mental Health and/or the Birthing Kits project.
The program, presented by presenters Abby Kerber and Zach Newman, illustrated the work of the K-State Engineers Without Borders charitable organization. “EWB” is a multi-national organization and the K-State student club has about 100 official members. Current work is in Guatemala on an extended project that has improved a school, provided clean water and sanitary facilities for the school, and a retaining wall to stop erosion of the hillside at the school. The goal is to provide uninterrupted education for the children. Additional projects are being planned in Nicaragua in partnership with EWB students at Washington State University.
During the COVID-19 confinement period, the Manhattan Rotary Club will continue to meet virtually on Thursdays at noon. Visitors and prospective members may also attend by logging in on the Manhattan Rotary Club Facebook page through the Zoom app that is provided there, or by contacting a current member for more information.
VFW Auxiliary
The following upcoming VFW events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic: Auxiliary monthly meeting on April 20, the Memorial Day Celebration at Valley View Cemetery on May 25, and the Wounded Warrior/WTB Picnic in July. Any changes or updates will be posted on the Facebook page, VFW Post 1786 and Auxiliary of Manhattan.
The children and grandchildren of active members of the Department of Kansas VFW and its Auxiliary are eligible to apply for $500 to $2,000 one to four year scholarships from the Kansas Veterans of Foreign Wars Endowment Association. These scholarships are given from funds contributed by posts and auxiliaries throughout the State of Kansas. For an application, go to www.ksvfw.org, click on Programs then select Endowment App.
For more information on any of the above events, or how to get involved locally, contact vfw1786aux@gmail.com.