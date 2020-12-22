If all our movies were directed by Andersons, we’d be having a lot more fun.
For drama, we would see movies made by Paul Thomas Anderson (“There Will Be Blood” and “The Phantom Thread”). For quirky comedy, we’d have Wes Anderson (“The Royal Tennenbaums,” “Moonrise Kingdom” and “Isle of Dogs”). And then for action pictures, we’d have Paul W.S. Anderson.
He made “Event Horizon,” the “Resident Evil” films, and the most recent “Three Musketeers.” PWSA is the only director to have made consistent use of digital 3D. He is married to Milla Jovovich.
Jovovich is one of the handful of the most important action heroes currently making films, and in this respect is the heir to the generally-admired Sigourney Weaver. Nobody else is so effective as the star of a film based on some sort of electronic game.
Just now, she’s in a new film based on the “Monster Hunter” video game series. Her husband has cast her and a decent crowd of pop culture stars — Ron Perlman, Tony Jaa, Meagan Good, et alia — as the characters in a story about the junction between something like our world and a desert world dominated by huge, frightening creatures.
Jovovich, who first came to our notice in “The Fifth Element,” plays an Army Rangers captain. Her little squad in two armed vehicles are out on a road where another patrol has recently vanished. They drive between several pairs of heavily-carved plinths.
In rolls a storm that is like a tidal wave — the film favors comparisons of the desert with the ocean. After some electrical activity, Capt. Artemis’ squad and their vehicles are dropped in the parallel world. They see that the missing squad has been massacred there.
And they themselves run from a huge, armored, biped biceratops of a monster, one that emerges from under the sand. They avoid this, but are apparently swallowed by one of an army of giant, poisonous spiders that live underground in the nearby island of caves.
Artemis cuts herself out of a hanging, subterranean storage bag. Then she is captured by The Hunter, a character played by Jaa. He has been stranded since he fell off a desert-sailing ship run by humans, one of them a displaced American, who hope to close the portal between our world and the one with the monsters.
The story isn’t complicated — it mostly recalls a set of attacks, diversions, chases and ingenious improvisations of weapons. But the action is fast and surprisingly believable. Here’s where having an Anderson making the picture pays off.
Almost anybody could have made a movie out of the video game. But Anderson has a knack of getting viewers to believe in wild circumstances, to swallow stunning coincidences and to grow attached to his characters. And then he knows how to use computer-generated graphics and how to edit fast action.
These are not skills we should undervalue.
I would probably be remiss if I didn’t mention the controversy in China about a moment of what might be considered political incorrectness. Chinese-American rapper Jin Au-Yeung, playing one of the soldiers in the film, made a comment that some took as a reference to a playground rhyme. It was taken as racist. That reference was immediately deleted from the movie. One wonders if “the N-word” is deleted from all rap tunes released in the People’s Republic.
That business aside, “Monster Hunter” is quite a bit of fun to watch, even for those of us who never play video games.