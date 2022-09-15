Clarification for Sept. 15, 2022 Sep 15, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Riley County Police Department provided an incorrect crash narrative for a Saturday story on A8 — “One injured in ATV crash during brush fire near Randolph.”RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote told The Mercury this week that the driver of the fire truck hit the ATV driver. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Clarification for Sept. 15, 2022 PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Blues Festival, KSU Football, movies and more Groundbreaking for new Tracz Family Band Hall set for Friday K-State students, provost react to student loan forgiveness plan 5 explosive revelations in Lori Vallow documentary, ‘Sins of Our Mother’ London mourners brave 9-hour wait to say goodbye to queen Kansas Profile – Now That’s Rural: Kaden & Emily Roush, LaDow’s Market K-State secondary are on fire after two games Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesChris Klieman addresses Nebraska interestFour MHS students make National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists listKansas State defense crushes Missouri in blowoutVaughn shines in K-State's romp over MissouriKansas Profile – Now That’s Rural: Kaden and Emily Roush, R Family FarmsOfficials break ground on Museum of Art and Light in downtown ManhattanFormer USD 383 paraeducator faces two more child sex chargesNew type of senior living coming to ManhattanEx-Bob's Diner owner charged with child sex crimes seeks new attorneyIlalio makes K-State debut Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.