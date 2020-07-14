An article in the Manhattan Mercury last week listed the compensation for the Riley County commissioners. The budgeted funds for commissioners is $201,812 for 2020 and $191,721 for 2021. This includes gross salary and benefits such as Social Security, Medicare, KPERS, unemployment and health insurance. In 2020, each commissioner received $50,077.43. In 2021, the commissioners will each receive $45,811.57.

