An A8 story in Wednesday’s edition didn’t include a second vote by the Manhattan City Commission on the reappointment of BeEtta Stoney to the Riley County Law Enforcement Board. Commissioners Mark Hatesohl and Wynn Butler voted to replace Stoney with Kaleb James. After this motion failed, commissioners voted 5-0 to reappoint Stoney.
Latest News
- PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Tree cutting, holiday parade, basketball and more
- USD 383 talks redistricting plans, continuing with hybrid learning during meeting
- County chairman Marvin Rodriguez quarantining, plans to get tested for COVID-19
- 1st Infantry Division spouses partner in program to help families transition
- Police report for Dec. 3, 2020
- Clarification for Dec. 3, 2020
- CLIFT | Jackie Chan provides enough of signature style in 'Vanguard'
- City to host annual tree lighting ceremony virtually
Most Popular
Articles
- One Kansas State men's basketball player won't make debut Friday versus Colorado
- City approves $13.8M cost for Aggieville parking garage
- OFF THE BEAT | Haunted by local places
- Affidavit: Gunfire connected to K-State football player's death
- Where Kansas State stands at quarterback entering Saturday's game at Baylor
- Baylor beats Kansas State on game-winning field goal — again; Wildcats drop 4th straight
- Nearly 40% of Riley County's total COVID-19 cases were in the last month
- Riley County records 15th coronavirus-related death
- How can international students, workers get COVID test to get home? Answer may be a small, one-woman lab
- City to consider extension or repeal of mask ordinance
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.