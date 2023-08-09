Agape Family Church
Join us at the Hilton Garden Inn, this Sunday, 11 a.m. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online. Listen to inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links: AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
Ashland Community Church
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
Bluemont Church
Continuing summer message series about Parables: Hidden in Plain Sight. Meeting at the Bluemont Hotel (1212 Bluemont Avenue). KidSpace children’s ministry is provided during the service. Learn more at bluemont.church.
Christ Lutheran Church
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 785-776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
College Heights Baptist Church
College Heights Baptist Church meets on Sundays for public worship. Worship Service begins at 10:30 a.m. CHBC live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist
Church website and look for the Facebook post for the Aug. 13 Worship Service. Sunday School is at 9:15 am. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor. Text for the sermon is from Acts 21:1-16 and the title is Preparing to Suffer Successfully. A free meal will be served immediately following the service. Any questions call 785-537-7744.
Hope Lutheran Church
We welcome you to Sunday School and Adult Class beginning at 9:30 a.m. Worship led by Pastor Dan Schmidt begins at 10:30, followed by fellowship. Steering Committee meets Tuesday at 6 p.m. Children’s Chapel is Wednesday at 9 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. Hope is located at 3560 Dempsey Road, Manhattan. Call the Pastor at 587-9400 for questions.
First Christian Church
Rev. Kevin Howe, Executive Pastor at Harvard Avenue Christian Church in Tulsa, OK will be guest in the pulpit this Sunday at our 10:30 am communion worship. Following worship we will have “Conversation with Kevin” in Fellowship Hall about church growth. Church School is at 9:30 am. This is Food Collection Sunday. Our Chancel Choir is resuming after a summer break. Rehearsals are at 8:15 am Sunday mornings. Director is Kolby Van Camp. New participants are welcome! We are at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway, fccmanhattan.org
First Congregational UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood leads Compassion Camp: Air. Zoom option is available. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
First Baptist Church
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, August 6, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “Reconciliation and Mission” from Ephesians 2:11-22. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Lutheran Church
930 Poyntz Avenue. Weekly worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10 a.m.; the 10 a.m. service is livestreamed. Sunday, August 13 sermon: “When Love Saves Us.” Free community meals 6 p.m. M, Th, Fri. Visit our website www.flcmhk.org for our livestream link and information regarding our amazing ministries.
First Free Methodist
Sunday School for all ages Sunday at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Teaching the Faith” Titus 2. Youth have a craft project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will deliver a Bible message. A messions report will be presented. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. An administrative board meeting follows the service. Men’s Bible study Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. at the church. Children’s Bible study Wednesday 4 p.m. Wednesday’s adult Bible study is suspended for the Summer. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details. The church meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
First Presbyterian Church
Join us for our worship service at First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth, Manhattan. No 8:30 a.m. Parkside Service. Single Combined Hymn Sing Service: 10:30 a.m. in the Sanctuary. Join the congregation as they lend their voices praising our Lord’s Glory. 9 a.m. to noon – nursery for ages 6 months to preschool and 9:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. – Sunday School.
First United Methodist Church
Join us this Sunday for worship in person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m., and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m. You can find a bulletin and watch the service on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com. You may also watch it on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. The traditional service is available at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week, Pastor Donna Voteau will offer her sermon on Genesis 37:1-4, 12-28 entitled “Life Always Has A Few Pits.” We look forward to worshiping with you.
Living Word Church
Join us in Worship! Experience the presence of God through celebrative praise and reverent worship. Hear the Word of the Lord and experience Spirit-led ministry that exalts the name of Jesus. Service times: Sunday Morning – Adult Bible School or Prayer Group at 9 a.m., Regular Service time 10:00 a.m. (Nursery and Children’s Church available during 10:00 a.m. Sunday service.) No Wednesday night service during August. Visit our website at www.livingword-church.org or call 785-776-0940 for more information. Located at 2711 Amherst Ave. Manhattan, Ks.
Manhattan
Mennonite Church
Everyone is welcome to join us at Manhattan Mennonite Church on Sunday. Located at 1000 Fremont, activities include adult faith formation starting at 9:30 am, Worship at 10:45 am and Children’s Church this week. Worship will feature a message from Pastor Melissa about Transformation: Water to Wine and Beyond. To worship with us online, email manhattanmennonitechurch@gmail.com or call the church at 785-539-4079 to request a Zoom link. We will share a taco bar potluck lunch before our 1 p.m. congregational meeting.
Manhattan
Presbyterian Church
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Psalm 9 “The Whole Hearted People of God” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6 p.m. and Sunday — 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class begins at 9:45 a.m. on Sundays; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
Celebration of the Holy Eucharist with Rev. Margaret McGhee, Celebrant, is at 9 am. This Sunday is Blessing of the Backpacks for all those involved in education, student and staff. Following worship is a fellowship coffee hour. Lectio Divina, contemplation of Scripture, meets Saturdays at 11 am, open to all. St. Paul’s serves a free breakfast on Tuesday and Friday morning, 7 to 8:30 a.m. with the help of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Encore Shop with gently used quality clothing and household goods, is open MWF, 1 to 4 p.m. St. Paul’s is at 601 Poyntz, stpaulsmanhattan.org. We would love for you to come worship with us!
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
This Sunday, we peek behind the melodies and lyrics of some of our favorite Unitarian Universalist hymns, investigating their history, the composers’ intentions, and our relationships to the music over time. All are welcome to join us on Zeandale Rd and Zoom at 10:45. https://uufm.net/upcoming-services/
Westmoreland Christian Church
David Pape’s message this week will be “God’s Plan” based on Romans 11:19-36. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11 am.