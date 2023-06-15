AGAPE FAMILY CHURCH
Agape Family Church, Join at the Hilton Garden Inn at 11 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesdays online. Listen to sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information and zoom links: AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND COMMUNITY CHURCH
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
BLUEMONT CHURCH
Continuing summer message series about “Parables: Hidden in Plain Sight.” Meeting at the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave. KidSpace children’s ministry is provided during the service. Learn more at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist Church meets on Sundays for public worship. Worship Service begins at 10:30 a.m. CHBC live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the June 18 worship service. Sunday School is at 9:15 a.m.
The church offers nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor and he will be preaching from Proverbs 1, and the title of the sermon is The Three R’s of Manhood. Any questions call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
Both in-house worship is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and livestreamed on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Greg Hemmen will deliver the message “The Call of Abram and His Mission” from Genesis 12:1-9. Sunday school classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Pastor Laurie Lewis will give the message “On the Side of Angels and Feeling a Little Devilish” based on 1 John 1:1-2, 2 at the 10:30 a.m. communion worship. The service is streamed on fccmanhattan.org. Church school classes are at 9:30 a.m. From 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday Holy Fire Praise Choir meets with instructors Linda Uthoff, Julie Pentz, Neil Dunn, and Steve Dyer. The emphasis this year will be on African dance, singing and drumming. Holy Fire is offered to all students in the community going into 3rd-9th grade. Transportation is available. The group will perform Friday at 6 p.m. and at worship on June 25. See the webpage for details and contact the church office, 785-776-8790, to enroll or with questions. The church at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
FIRST FREE METHODIST
Sunday School for all ages is Sunday at 10 a.m. The adult lesson “Christlike View of Money and Possessions” Ecclesiastes 5 and Mathew 6. Youth have a craft project. Worship service is Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will deliver a Bible message. An administrative board meeting will follow the service. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Men’s Bible study is Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at House of Hezekiah, 1623 Pierre St. Wednesday’s Bible study is suspended for the summer and will resume Sept. 6. GPC/MAN annual conference is June 16-17 in McPherson. Registration for Refuge Camp, July 3-7 for children grades 3-9 is now open. Call 620-717-5464 for more details. The church meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH
First Lutheran Church is at 930 Poyntz Ave. Weekly worship services are at 8:15 and 10 a.m. Sundays. The 10 a.m. service is live streamed. The June 18 sermon is “Law and Gospel.” Free community meals are at 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday. Visit www.flcmhk.org for the livestream link and additional information.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
First Presbyterian Church is at 801 Leavenworth St., Manhattan.
Outdoor Service is at 8:30 a.m. in the church’s Friendship Park. Nursery is from 9 a.m. to noon for 6 months to preschool age. Bible school is 9:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. Traditional Service is at 10:30 a.m. in the Sanctuary. Nature camp at Lazy T Ranch is 9 a.m. to noon for Pre-K though 8th grade. RSVP through the church office, 785-537-0518. Children will learn how God created Earth to sustain life. More can be found at www.firstpresmanhattan.com.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m., and traditional service is at 11 a.m. People can watch the service on www.fumcmanhattan.com or the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. They can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. Pastor Courtney Fellers will offer her “Words Matter” sermon this week. The church will welcome new lead pastor, Donna Voteau, preaching her first sermon on July 2. There will be one worship service at 10:30 a.m. with a reception following in Fellowship Hall.
Pastor Donna Voteau has been appointed as senior pastor starting July 1. She grew up in St. Louis and has an undergraduate degree in church recreation with minors in psychology, physical education, and religion. After college, she served as a missionary in Liberia, West Africa. She returned to Kansas City to earn her Masters of Divinity and served as the UMKC chaplain. She comes to Manhattan from her position as senior pastor at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church in Newton for the past eight years.
HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH
Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. The service may be viewed on Facebook at Hope Lutheran Church and Early Learning Center. Hope is located at 3560 Dempsey Road in Manhattan. Early Learning Center/Children’s Chapel is Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.
LIVING WORD CHURCH
Adult Bible School or prayer group are at 9 a.m. Regular service time is 10 a.m. Nursery and children’s church available during 10 a.m. Sunday service. No Wednesday night service for June, July, and August. On June 22, the church will have a special praise and worship night at 7 p.m. Vacation Bible School is June 26-28 from 5:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for ages 4-11. This is a free event. Visit www.livingword-church.org or call 785-776-0940 for more information. Located at 2711 Amherst Ave., Manhattan.
MANHATTAN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and online. Nursery, coffee and tea are provided. Toby Curto will be preaching Jeremiah 9:23-24 “Knowing Our God.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information or call 785-274-9098.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN CHURCH
Traditional worship services is 6 p.m. Saturday and at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Praise & Worship Service is at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Mike Schmidt has the message. Adult Bible Class begins at 9:45 a.m. on Sundays. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
The Celebration of the Holy Eucharist with Rev. Margaret McGhee, Celebrant, is at 9 a.m. Following worship, members will enjoy a time of fellowship. St. Paul’s serves a free breakfast on Tuesday and Friday morning from 7 to 8:30 a.m. with the help of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Encore Shop with gently used quality clothing and household goods, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Lectio Divina is every Saturday at 11 a.m. The church is at 601 Poyntz, stpaulsmanhattan.org.
TRINITY BAPTIST CHURCH WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. The church has midweek studies and activities for all ages on Wednesdays at 6:30 pm. The church is located at 16655 W Highway 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
During the summer the unified Sunday worship is at 10:00 a.m., alternating between traditional and contemporary style service each week. The Peace-Full Pantry continues with its regular hours: Sunday from 2-4 p.m., Tuesday from 2-5 p.m., and Thursdays from 5-7 p.m.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST FELLOWSHIP
Ron Parks will share the story of an eloquent, humble, and generous-spirited man they called “Father Bishop,” whose spiritual journey began with a mystical encounter in the Vermont mountains in the 1820s and extended through his pastoral career in the Solomon River valley of Kansas from 1872 until his death in 1896. All are welcome to join on Zeandale Road and Zoom at 10:45 a.m. For more information, visit https://uufm.net/upcoming-services/
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “Justified” based on Romans 3:1-27. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15 a.m. Worship at 11 a.m.