AGAPE FAMILY
Join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Listen to sermons at: bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call (785) 539-3570.
BLUEMONT
Gathering in-person at 10 a.m. Sunday on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave. Family-style worship around tables with physical distancing. Guest speaker Rich Lorenzo talking about “Getting on with the Mission” as we continue the “Now Matters Later” series. More information and recorded video of services online at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship will be at the church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Following the no-contact, social distancing guidelines. Please wear a mask if you are able to do so. We will have extra masks available if you need one. For more information, call (785) 776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the church’s Facebook page.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Gathering again Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. Following social distancing guidelines.
Live streaming the service as well. Visit the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the Sunday service.
Resumed Sunday School classes at 9:15 a.m. Unfortunately, CHBC is unable to offer nursery at this time.
Guest speaker for Sunday is Nate Butler, director of missions, for the Smoky Hill Baptist Association. He is preaching from Ephesians 5:3-14.
The title of the sermon is “How Can we imitate God?” Call (785) 537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house and livestream worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Livestream available on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Parsley delivering the message, “Impossible? Hope in God!” from Psalm 43. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld leading online worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Connect through First Christian Manhattan Facebook. Following the live worship experience, this service and previous worship services can be seen by subscribing to FCC Manhattan on YouTube. Visit fccmanhattan.org.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join Sunday at 10:30 a.m. online for worship on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page. This service will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, celebrating Vacation Bible School with Courtney Fellers, children’s ministry director, who will deliver the message.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Sunday School starts at 10 a.m. The lesson is “The Call To Godly Living” from Psalm 15:1-5. Worship in the church Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message is “Kingdom L-I-K-E,” from Matthew 13:31-33, 44-52. It will be shared on the church’s Facebook page. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. Bible study will be held via Zoom.
Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. For all church activities, mask-wearing and social distancing is mandatory. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran gathering in-person Sunday at 9 and 10 a.m. Email office@flcmhk.org for details about times and how to sign up to attend. Worship will be live streamed at 10 a.m. Sunday. Look for the link on our Facebook page and website, firstlutheranmanhattan.org. Meals continue to be served outside Thursdays and Fridays at 6 p.m.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
A traditional Sunday worship service is broadcast at 10:30 a.m. via the YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan). Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon entitled: “The Power of Story.” All in-person worship and church activities continue to be suspended until further notice. For more information, call (785) 537-0518.
HOPE LUTHERAN
Pastor Matt Scharf records his message Saturday at noon on the theme of “The Christian is planted by the word and produces fruit.” Social distancing guidelines are followed at Hope. Sunday Bible Study is at 9:30 a.m. or people may watch live on Facebook. Worship at 10:30 a.m. or watch on Facebook at any time. Worship lessons are Isaiah 55:10-11, Romans 9:18-25 and Matthew 13:1-9, 18-23. For an opportunity to serve at Hope, call Pastor Scharf. For information regarding Hope Early Learning Center, call Miranda at (785) 587-9400.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Holding a Zoom worship service this Sunday. The service will be led by Kristine Regehr. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call (785) 539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets online and at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave. Nursery provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 17:7-19 “A Thankful Heart.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call (785) 274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Traditional in-person worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. This will also be live streamed on Peace Lutheran Church Manhattan’s Facebook page at 10 a.m. and can be viewed anytime thereafter on both Facebook and Peace’s website, peace-to-you.org.
ST. LUKE’S
EPISCOPAL
Morning Prayer at 9:30 a.m. again this Sunday via Zoom, since Mother Casey is on vacation. John Desper will officiate and the Very Rev. Don Compier, from Kansas City, will give a homily. To get the Zoom link or if there is an emergency, contact Senior Warden Larry Hannan at (785) 458-9895). All activities will continue via Zoom. Schedule: Tuesdays, morning prayer, 9 a.m. and Bible Study, 10 a.m.; Wednesdays, noon prayer, 12:30 p.m.; and Thursdays, Sharing Table Breakfast (1st & 3rd Thursdays with free take-out) and Cursillo Reunion Group, 7 p.m. Check us out on Facebook and at stlukeswamego.org.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Services are now held at the new church location, 4801 Anderson Ave. Traditional worship Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Service of praise and worship at 11 a.m. Social distancing precautions enforced. Visit stlukesmanhattan.org or call (785) 539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
This Sunday is Father Patrick’s last celebration as Rector. Join on the lawn at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Maintaining social distancing guidelines. This Sunday’s Spiritual Communion service will be on Facebook Live at its usual 9 a.m. time. Due to ongoing social distancing measures, in-person worship is postponed indefinitely. Sunday worship is streamed from the church with a small group of clergy and lay ministers in person.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Meets at 16655 W. Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. with options of listening from cars, sitting in the shade or in the sanctuary to watch the service on a television. Please social distance between family units and wear a mask. Guest pastor is Rev. Ben Duerfeldt. Guest accompanist is Jane Boys.
Come at 9:40 a.m. to listen to Jane play prior to worship.
Meets at 1110 College Ave. Church office hours are 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call (785) 539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Reverend B J begins a three part series on faith and imagination.
Join by request to hear the first message: Faith — “Work It Baby, Work It!”
Streaming service via Facebook, on Sunday at 10:30 a.m..
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship is not holding in-person services at this time.
Join for virtual Sunday services on Zoom. Visit uufm.net/zoom/. This Sunday, at 10:30 a.m., joining Rev.
Aaron Stockwell, recently Interim Minister of the UU Congregation of Lawrence, and Senior Minister of First Parish in Framingham, Massachusetts, for “The Poetics of the World.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Join in-person or online Sunday for new service times at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Livestream available at 10:45 a.m.
Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages. Continuing the sermon series: “Bring the Heat.”