CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH-LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit theFacebook page, Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST CHURCH
College Heights Baptist Church meets on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. and live streams the service as well. Go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the July 17 Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. The church offers nursery care for preschool-aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor. The sermon text is from Deuteronomy 32:3-4 and the title is God is Just. Any questions call 537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
There will be both in-house worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Adam Dieker will deliver the message “Confronting Doubt” from Matthew 11. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
New Senior Minister, Rev. Laurie Lewis, will give the message “It’s Not That Complicated” based on Luke 10:25-37 at the 10:30 a.m. communion worship in person and online at fccmanhattan.org. Church School classes are at 9:30 a.m. This is the last Sunday to bring USD 383 school supplies for the Stuff the Bus project. The church is participating in The Thrivent Community Food Drive through July. The church encourages members and neighbors to bring in food donations and time during the week as well as on Sunday. Coordinating Council meets Monday at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Coffee Fellowship is Thursday at 3 p.m. at Radina’s on Claflin. The church is at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
FIRST FREE METHODIST CHURCH
First Free Methodist meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Unswerving Hope,” Hebrews 10:19-39. Youth have a craft project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith Sr. will continue his message series: “Love Where You...” The message is “Love Where You Go,” Matthew 28:19-20. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Special Sunday evening service is at 6 p.m. Adam Vincent, creative access missionary, will speak. Wednesday Bible study is on hold for the summer. Annual Free Methodist Conference at the Free Methodist Church in McPherson begins July 22 at 9 a.m. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH
First Lutheran Church is located at 930 Poyntz Ave. Weekly worship services are Sundays at 8:15 a.m. and 10 a.m. with Holy Communion at both services. The 10 a.m. service is livestreamed. Sunday School is on hiatus for the summer. Pastor Stephen’s sermon for this Sunday, “The One Thing Needed?,” is from Gospel reading Luke 10:38-42. Free community meals served Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays at 6 p.m. Food pantry available for community members who need food assistance. Visit wwww.flcmhk.org for info on ministries and livestream link.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Join us this Sunday for worship in person and online. The contemporary service is at 8:45 a.m. and our traditional service is at 11 a.m. You can watch at www.fumcmanhattan.com, or at www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. Pastor Courtney Fellers will be offering her sermon entitled “Worship That Reorders” for the fifth week in the summer series called “The Last Sermon.” To see a list of guest preachers throughout the summer see the website.
MANHATTAN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship is at 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Psalm 136 “To Him Who Made The Great Lights.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information or call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
Come to Peace this Sunday at 10 a.m. for worship. The Peace-Full Pantry is open Sundays from 2-4 p.m., Tuesdays from 2-5 p.m., and Thursdays 5-7 p.m. Visit www.peacemhk.org for more information about ways to get involved at Peace.
ST. MARY MAGDALENE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN CHAPEL
This Saturday at 10 a.m. Fr. Nikolai will serve the Divine Liturgy commemorating the Holy Hieromartry Athenoogenes of Pidachthoa and those with him. Sunday services are Saturday at 5 p.m., Readers’ Vespers, and Sunday at 10 a.m. Typica commemorate the Holy Great-Martyr Marina. July 22, is the patronal feast. Fr. Joseph Longofono will serve the Divine Liturgy at 6 p.m. A pot-luck supper follows. Although it is a fast day, those keeping the patronal feast are permitted fish, oil and wine.
ST. PAUL’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
On Sunday, the sixth Sunday after Pentecostc celebrant and preacher is the Rev. Margaret McGhee. Services are at 8 a.m., Holy Eucharist (Rite I) with Mike Sexton as the lector, and 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist (Rite II with hymns), with Charles Fehrenbach as the lector. Pat Pesci and Betsy Barrett will be the ushers.
TRINITY BAPTIST CHURCH WAMEGO
Join for Bible study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST FELLOWSHIP
Both in-person and Zoom services begin at 10:45 a.m. Sundays. You can also watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. On July 17, join for Earth Day Worship, a livestream recorded April 22 from the Unitarian Univresalist Ministry for Earth. Learn more and find Zoom links at uufm.net/upcoming-services
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Richard Pavlisko’s message this week will be “Proper Perspective” based on II Corinthians 2:14. No adult fellowship and class this week. Worship at 11 a.m.
WESTVIEW COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship is Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages. Vacation Bible School is July 25-28.