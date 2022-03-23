Tyreek Hill (10) of the Kansas City Chiefs catches the ball for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 16 in Kansas City, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami for a package of draft picks on Wednesday, and the Dolphins are giving the three-time All-Pro a $120 million, four-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player ever at his position, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press.
The Chiefs will get the Dolphins’ first- and second-round picks and their fourth-rounder in this year’s draft, and fourth- and sixth-round picks next year, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because terms of the deal were not announced.
Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the extension from Miami includes $72.2 million guaranteed. The value of the deal surpasses the five-year contract that Davante Adams signed after he was traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas last week, which averages $28.5 million and includes $67.5 million guaranteed.
The Chiefs had been in discussions with Hill on a contract extension in part because they were seeking relief from a tight salary cap situation. But talks had stalled over the past few days, and Hill’s representatives requested permission to seek a trade, which came together quickly with multiple teams expressing interest in him.
The deal clears more than $18 million in salary cap space for Kansas City.
Hill appeared to indicate that his time with the Chiefs was over more than a week ago when the six-time Pro Bowl pick tweeted: “we came a long way thank you chiefs kingdom I’m forever indebted.” He also was keenly aware of the market for top wide receivers, retweeting a post about the Jaguars signing Christian Kirk to a four-year, $84 million deal.
It has been a wild NFL offseason when it comes to big names, even though the new league year is just 1 week old.
The Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Broncos, Deshaun Watson ended up in Cleveland, the Falcons sent Matt Ryan to the Colts and Carson Wentz landed with the Commanders — and that’s just quarterbacks. Adams and Kirk found new homes along with fellow wide receiver Amari Cooper, who went from Dallas to Cleveland. And top-tier pass rushers Khalil Mack (Chargers) and Yannick Ngakoue (Colts) also have landed with new teams.