In this photo from November 22, 2021, Kadarius Toney (89) of the New York Giants carries the ball after a reception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Toney is expected to suit up for the Chiefs on Sunday.

 Tribune News Service

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs expect to have newly acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney on the field Sunday night when they face the Tennessee Titans in what could become a pivotal game in the race for AFC playoff seeding.

They also plan to have first-round draft pick Trent McDuffie back at cornerback following his hamstring injury.

