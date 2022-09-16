Chargers Chiefs Football

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, right, scrambles as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap II defends during the first half of Thursday's game in Kansas City.

 Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has fractured rib cartilage after taking a hit during the fourth quarter of Thursday night's 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coach Brandon Staley said a CT scan Friday morning confirmed the injury. Staley said the third-year quarterback is day-to-day and that his status will be evaluated again on Monday. The Chargers (1-1) don't return to the practice field until Wednesday, when they will begin preparing to host Jacksonville on Sept. 25.

