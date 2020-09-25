Applications are now being accepted for the Riley County CARES Business Grant program.
The application opened at 1 p.m. will remain open until Nov. 2 or until all program funds are awarded or distributed. The purpose of the grants is to provide small businesses in Riley County with relief due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Riley County CARES Business Grant Program will be administered by the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce.
Qualified eligible businesses may receive up to $15,000. An additional 10% will be added to the maximum award for verified minority, women, disadvantaged and veteran business enterprises. Applications can be completed online or delivered to the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce. Fully completed grant applications will be reviewed on a first-in basis.