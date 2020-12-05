A year and a half ago, Kansas State was hot on the trail of Caleb Grill. A 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard from Wichita, Grill was one of the state's most highly regarded prospects. He had a stellar senior campaign at Maize High, averaging 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4
Originally signed with South Dakota State under Coach Otzelberger, but re-opened his recruitment when he left to coach at UNLV ... Picked the Cyclones over Kansas State and UNLV.
On Caleb Grill…
“They had him playing the four. They are small, and he took advantage of it against Alabama. Alabama lost him several times. He got really hot, obviously from 3. He’s a really good 3-point shooter. It allows him to roam a little bit and get some freedom. We are going to have to do a good job of switching and staying in matchups so that we can contest shots and not let him get going. He’s a better athlete than I think people understand, being a four-sport star growing up. He’s got bounce to him and is a year older. As a freshman last year he had a couple nice moments, but now he’s used to college basketball, and it looks like he’s taken a nice step.”