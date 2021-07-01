Shot Stop is moving across the street in Aggieville to 1215 Moro Street, the former site of Keltic Star.
Brett Allred, who owns Shot Stop, Yard Bar and Johnny Kaw’s in Aggieville, said the new Shot Stop location will open in August.
“It’s a really nice facility,” he said.
With the move, Shot Stop will offer food, which it didn’t used to do. Its kitchen also will serve patrons in Yard Bar next door at 1213 Moro Street.
During the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Allred said he took the time consider the long-term options for his businesses, which led to the decision to move Shot Stop next to Yard Bar. The two bars will be connected.
“It’s a lot better deal for us long-term,” he said.
In addition, Allred is remodeling Johnny Kaw’s, which is across the street at 1218 Moro St., with two new large dance floors. Allred said he and his staff are getting ready to reopen it soon.
He said he figured it wouldn’t be until this August that college kids would come back to Aggieville and things would “realistically go back to normal.” Luckily, Allred said, business returned sooner than he predicted.
“I was on a month-to-month lease, and basically I was really considered walking away from all the stuff I had in Manhattan with all the unknowns and the fear that the students were going to leave,” Allred said.
Aggieville Business Association Director Dennis Cook said he hasn’t heard any plans for the space being vacated by Shot Stop and the closure of Bomb Bar, which was another Allred bar next door to Shot Stop.
Allred said he is excited to provide entertainment again to the community with the new location and upgrade at his businesses.
“That’s what I’m looking forward to, is getting everything going,” he said.