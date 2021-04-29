A second Dollar Tree is coming to Manhattan.
The store will open at 320 Southwind Road near Target, according to Ryan Courtright, the city government’s assistant chief of risk reduction.
Courtright said he did not know when the store will open.
The Manhattan city government issued a building permit for the new Dollar Tree on April 2, Courtright said. It will go in the former location of Pier 1, a home decor and furniture store. Pier 1 closed in January 2020.
Dollar Tree sells all items for $1 or less, including housewares, food, crafting and party supplies. The first location in Manhattan is at 624 Tuttle Creek Boulevard.