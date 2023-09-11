A&H Farms hosted Peach Palooza on Saturday to educate people on all things peaches.
“A lot of what we hear is that they get their peaches from the grocery store and they don’t taste good,” A&H Farms owner Andrea Dejesus said. “What we are telling customers now is if you get our peaches today you want to let them sit out a day or two before you put them in the refrigerator because the refrigerator really slows down the ripening process.”
Visitors could come into the shop and try all the peach-flavored goods. They baked crisps, muffins and cinnamon rolls. Food and beverages were also served at the event like peach grilled cheeses, peach wine slushies and peach margaritas.
Dejesus said her favorite food item on the menu is the peach muffin.
She also said that it is important for them to host agritourism events such as these to provide education to visitors on their produce.
“As we grow and society changes, there is so much of a disconnect between us and agriculture,” said Dejesus. “We are used to getting peaches year round, but you can’t get good peaches in the winter time because they aren’t local or not ripened and shipped from all different parts of the world. So that’s one of those things that I think is really important to realize, there is a time base for when you can get good peaches or get good produce that’s gown locally.”
All of the recipes were created in-house.
“So we kind of work together and try different things and for our menu,” Dejesus said. “We look at what works, and some of them are born out of necessity. When we first started doing peach bread it was because we had so many number two peaches.”
Anna Lemonn, a part-time bartender, said that she doesn’t like Long Islands typically but really enjoys the lead bartender Kam Schewalter’s Peach Long Island.
Lemonn said she is impressed with Schowalter’s ability to create signature drinks from scratch.
Schowalter said it’s a lot of mixing and matching things together until she finds the right blend.
“I think the inspiration comes from the comradery,” Schewalter said. “From the baker to the owner to other coworkers, we all communicate what would go with this. Then, I listen to them and we go from there.”
The farm changes the menu for each event they host to revolve around the goods they are providing education on.
Spectator Mark Rombold said that the best part of these events is the chance to enjoy fresh air.
“It seems like getting outdoors has been somewhat a lost art because of the Xbox, PlayStation, you name it, or even indoor sports,” Rombold said. “People have become accustomed to a roof over their heads and air conditioning, that people no longer spend time outdoors. But being outdoors is so beneficial to your overall health.”
While Peach Palooza has come to a close, the farm’s peach items in the shop until the end of the peach season, which will be around the beginning of October.