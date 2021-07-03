The new Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Aggieville is slated to open in August.
The hotel, at the corner of Bluemont Avenue and 12th Street, has five stories with 127 rooms and a parking garage on the lower two floors of the structure. City administrators didn’t know the specific opening date, and hotel officials weren’t immediately available for comment.
Crews are working on landscaping outside of the hotel, public works project coordinator Ken Hays said Thursday afternoon.
In addition, the new Aggieville parking garage is inching closer toward completion. Crews are working on the pre-casting for one more week for the $13.8 million, 450-stall parking garage south of Rally House, Hays said. He said the frame should be up within the next two weeks.
Deputy city manager Jason Hilgers said the garage is slated to open spring 2022.
Kimball project
With the Kimball/Candlewood reconstruction project, crews are entering the second and final phase. Traffic will move to new, eventual eastbound lanes while crews reconstruct the two westbound lanes. Hays estimates crews finishing the entire project by late August.