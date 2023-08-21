06032023-mer-new-airport-1
Work progresses May 30 on the runway construction project at Manhattan Regional Airport. The completion of the new runways will be delayed well into September, according to airport director Brandon Keazer.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan Regional Airport construction completion has been delayed until Sept. 25, over three weeks past the original due date.

“Late last week our contracting company, Clarkson Construction, basically dropped a bomb on us with the electrical work,” airport director Brandon Keazer said. “We basically learned that it didn’t look like their subcontractors performing that electrical work (were) going to be able to do that work until closer to the end of September.”

