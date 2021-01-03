All five Ascension Via Christi’s Kansas acute-care hospitals received a “B” in Leapfrog’s newly-released national safety survey.
In part, this happened because hospitals submitted data for the voluntary portion of the Leapfrog survey for the first time in nearly five years.
Approximately half of the overall score is based on the voluntarily submitted information, while the rest is extracted from publicly available data. Leapfrog is a non-profit organization that monitors healthcare systems. This improvement also reflects the hospitals’ ongoing continuous improvement initiatives in patient safety and associate engagement, officials said.
“This largely stems from data submitted in April, so it speaks volumes about our team’s high level of commitment to patient safety and associate engagement no matter what other types of challenges we may be facing,” said Carla Yost, chief nursing officer for Ascension Via Christi.
Ascension Via Christi continues to enhance its culture of safety through initiatives such as:
- Antibiotic stewardship to ensure antibiotics are prescribed only when necessary and at the right dosage, time and correct duration
- A bar-code scanning process that matches the prescribed medication to the patient identification band
- Computerized
- physician order entry prompts that warn physicians of a potential medication error or interaction that could result in a serious safety issue
- Efforts made by local medical staff to ensure timely documentation, adherence to national guidelines for care and attention to appropriate utilization of healthcare resources.
“We are incredibly proud of our associates and medical staff for helping us reach this score,” said Jennifer Goehring, vice president of nursing at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
All of the Ascension Via Christi hospitals also participated in a culture of safety survey that assesses how well associates work together to prevent errors.