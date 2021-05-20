People can play games, grab a bite to eat and drink beer from a self-pour station at a new entertainment spot in Manhattan.
Goolsby’s, a restaurant and bar with a sport simulator, opened in the ground floor of the Bluemont Hotel, at 1212 Bluemont Suite 130, this past weekend.
“This was the vision of, how can we bring something to Manhattan that is going to attract all ages and give a place that everyone can come together, just have a great time?” said business founder and former K-State football player Denzel Goolsby.
Goolsby’s has a simulator offering golf and other sports as well as duckpin bowling, a variation of the sport with smaller bowling balls.
Guests can load money onto a card to buy craft and light beers, seltzers and wines from the self-serve wall. People also can reserve the space for birthday parties, business functions and other events.
Goolsby, a K-State defensive back from 2016-2019 and captain of the football team, partnered with Bluemont Hotel co-owner Andrew Suber in opening the business. They met during Goolsby’s freshman year of college in 2015, when Goolsby redshirted on the football team. Suber and Goolsby actively began working on the project and looking at concepts later in August 2019.
“This is a very small way of me trying to give back to the community by providing fun ways of getting together, so bringing something that’s unique, bringing something that a lot of people haven’t seen before,” Goolsby said.
A Wichita native, Goolsby graduated from K-State with a bachelor’s degree in business and a master’s of business administration with an emphasis in marketing.
“I have met some of the most incredible people in Manhattan, and I think that any time I can give good reason for those people to get together, bringing great people together, that’s always an enjoyable time for everybody,” he said.
Goolsby said he is optimistic that people will want to socialize again.
“Truly I think that what COVID taught me, ... there’s a huge need to connect with people,” Goolsby said.