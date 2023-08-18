Facilities Manager Jelane Cook has retired from Pawnee Mental Health after more than 43 consecutive years of service to the agency. Her last day was on July 1.

Cook began her career with Pawnee as a typist. She left for ten months after four years and returned to Pawnee in May 1980 as the administrative assistant to the executive director, a new position created to aid in the merger of the North Central Kansas Guidance Center (serving Clay, Geary, Marshall, Pottawatomie, and Riley) and the Sunflower Guidance Center (serving Cloud, Jewell, Mitchell, Republic, and Washington), which became Pawnee Mental Health in 1982. She was the agency’s longest-tenured employee and became Facilities Manager in 2007, where she took the position of serving all ten counties in the agency’s service area.

Tags

Recommended for you