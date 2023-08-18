Facilities Manager Jelane Cook has retired from Pawnee Mental Health after more than 43 consecutive years of service to the agency. Her last day was on July 1.
Cook began her career with Pawnee as a typist. She left for ten months after four years and returned to Pawnee in May 1980 as the administrative assistant to the executive director, a new position created to aid in the merger of the North Central Kansas Guidance Center (serving Clay, Geary, Marshall, Pottawatomie, and Riley) and the Sunflower Guidance Center (serving Cloud, Jewell, Mitchell, Republic, and Washington), which became Pawnee Mental Health in 1982. She was the agency’s longest-tenured employee and became Facilities Manager in 2007, where she took the position of serving all ten counties in the agency’s service area.
During Cook’s tenure at Pawnee, she has been instrumental to the organization through several advancements; a highlight of her tenure would include the management and sustainability of what is now 15 offices and the growth and expansion of Pawnee through the period.
In addition to her facilities duties, she was the individual planning for special agency events, which took intense attention to detail and leadership. These events include board dinners, annual fundraisers, and staff events.
Pawnee CEO Robbin Cole offered the following congratulations to Cook on her retirement:
“It will be impossible to replace the diversity of knowledge, skills, and connections that Jelane has developed over her years at Pawnee. The agency was fortunate to have a dedicated individual like herself. It will be an adjustment as we work to absorb the myriad of duties she has performed exceptionally well, which are not directly related to facility management. I thank Jelane for her dedication to Pawnee over the years. She has been critical to the agency’s success over the years.”
Cook looks forward to spending time with her first two new grandchildren and family and pursuing personal interests and hobbies.
Pawnee announced Wednesday that Nate Bellamy will succeed Cook.