The Dusty Bookshelf, at the corner of North Manhattan Avenue and Moro Street, is in danger of closing after its lease is up next year. Owner Diane Meredith said rent is increasing, and she hopes someone will buy the business so it doesn’t have to close.

Dusty Bookshelf owner Diane Meredith said Thursday the store is in danger of closing.

Meredith said in a written statement that when the store’s lease is up in spring 2024, the rent is “multiplying,” and the business can’t continue under its current model. She’s hoping someone will take it over so it doesn’t have to shut down.

