The Dusty Bookshelf, at the corner of North Manhattan Avenue and Moro Street, is in danger of closing after its lease is up next year. Owner Diane Meredith said rent is increasing, and she hopes someone will buy the business so it doesn’t have to close.
Meredith said in a written statement that when the store’s lease is up in spring 2024, the rent is “multiplying,” and the business can’t continue under its current model. She’s hoping someone will take it over so it doesn’t have to shut down.
Dusty Bookshelf has been in Aggieville since 1985. The owners of the building are Roger and Sheilynn Bender of Missouri.
“We’ve had a 20-plus year relationship with the landlord of our current location that has extended through multiple generations of their family,” Meredith said in a written statement. “It’s been a great run filled with good books, like-long friends and tons of fun. Getting to live and work in a room full of books is a gift we couldn’t be more grateful for.”
Meredith said she is open to any and all options, including selling the business to someone else.
“In the nearly 40 years since I started working in Aggieville, I’ve seen the need to be dynamic and adaptable time and time again,” Meredith said. “We don’t know what the future of Dusty looks like, but I felt it was imperative to let our customers know as soon as we were made aware that we need to find a way to adapt, sell the business or close our doors.”
The Dusty Bookshelf is part of the Acme Global family of companies. These companies include Acme Gift, Acme Local, Thread, Super Cub and Orange Sky Yoga.
Meredith also has ownership in Varsity Donuts.
Acme Global will offer jobs to all current Dusty Bookshelf employees at one of its other businesses.
“While the Manhattan Dusty may be closing its doors for good, our staff who run the shop every day are our most important asset, and we are committed to keeping them employed during this transition,” Meredith said.
“Our busiest season is coming, so we’re still accepting books, and our Lawrence location will remain open.”
The Manhattan bookstore also had an extended closure after a fire in 2017. It reopened in 2019 after an extensive renovation.