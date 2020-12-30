Dave Dreiling may not have a lot of cattle industry knowledge, though he does know a thing or two about business.
“It’s not my first time jumping into an industry that I know nothing about, so I kind of have a process,” Dreiling said Tuesday. “And so, I just followed my process. I visit with people in the industry, and then I put together the right team.”
Dreiling has launched Booth Creek Wagyu, a beef company 15 minutes north of Manhattan. He tapped Chuck Asbury as ranch manager, his son, Tyler, as sales and marketing coordinator, and Carl Bellinger as operations manager. Asbury encouraged him to dip a toe into the cattle industry.
When Dreiling first tasted wagyu beef, he said he fell in love. Wagyu beef refers to certain breeds of cattle that originated in Japan. It features marbling that yields a richer flavor than other beef.
He has purchased about 200 head of those cattle from Texas, Colorado and Arkansas.
Dreiling’s HCI Hospitality businesses include Woof’s Play and Stay, Freddy’s Frozen Custard, Cox Bros. BBQ, Coco Bolos, Powercat Sports Grill, JC’s BBQ and Grill and HCI Catering. He also started, built and sold GTM Sportswear. Booth Creek Wagyu is a part of HCI Hospitality.
“So I already have all of that infrastructure built due to my restaurants that we’re able to leverage that further,” he said.
On Friday, Dreiling will buy a meat processing plant, GTB Tester Meats, in Riley and will grow its own wagyu beef embryos. He said they want to do everything from start to finish and don’t want to outsource anything.
“In order to do it right, we needed to control the processing part of it,” he said. Dreiling has set up a distribution center on the east side of Manhattan where people have been buying steaks and other wagyu beef products. People will soon be able to purchase products online at boothcreekwagyu.com. Although the business is in operation, Dreiling expects to launch it officially in 2021.
Dreiling said some of his local restaurants will offer the wagyu beef soon.