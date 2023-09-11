County approves opening bids for fire station construction Stacey Olson solson@themercury.com stacey Author email Sep 11, 2023 23 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riley County commissioners unanimously agreed to solicit construction bids for a new Fire District No. 1 Station in Ashland.County officials say the station is no longer adequate to house modern fire apparatus and gear.The county solicited bids on the project last spring, but all the bids came through too high. This will be the second attempt to get an affordable bid within the budget.Fire department staff have made cuts to the original specifications and the dirt work has been finished by a local contractor. This is intended to lower the cost of the construction project overall.Public works director John Ellermann also asked to fill two public works operator positions.One of the open positions is because of an employee transferring to a mechanic position and the other is because of an employee accepting a position with an outside organization.The proposed salary budget for both positions is $129,876, which the commission unanimously approved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save stacey Author email Follow stacey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has torn left Achilles tendon, AP source says. He's likely to miss the season K-State VB splits matches at Lippy Invitational MHS boys' soccer goes 0-3 at St. Thomas Aquinas quad K-State men's basketball releases non-conference schedule MHS girls' tennis looks to new players in 2023 after departure of big senior class Hillary Clinton is stepping over the White House threshold in yet another role Editorial: The utter failure of money to improve education Suspended Michigan State coach calls harassment allegations false and outside scope of Title IX Submit Your Business News We're always interested in hearing about business news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesManhattan man dies in crash on K-18Troy's successful pedigree and talented defense travel to Manhattan to face K-StateAfter hitting a deer with car, pedestrian hit, killed by another vehicle on K-18BeEtta Stoney, former KSU diversity chief, diesNOTEBOOK: Back-up quarterback not decided for K-State heading into Week 2K-State looks to add 50% more students by 2030 in new initiativeTAX ROUNDUP: Residents of Manhattan, Riley County, USD 383 will see 11% tax increaseManhattan purchases new property for fire stationOfficer shows body cam footage in Aggieville murder trialOne person was injured in four-vehicle highway crash Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Edition Sep 2, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.