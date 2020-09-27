Wefald elected president of North American
Agricultural
Marketing Officials
Kerry Wefald of the Kansas Department of Agriculture was selected as president of the North American Agricultural Marketing Officials (NAAMO) in July. More than 90 agriculture marketing officials from Canada and the United States gathered virtually on July 29 to conduct business and celebrate the North American agriculture industry.
The event, hosted online by the Mississippi Department of Agriculture, provided a platform for attendees to hear current industry updates and connect and engage with colleagues.
The 2020-2021 NAAMO Executive Board members were approved by the general delegation.