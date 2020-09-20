Alma Co-op Oil
Association
announces next CEO
The Board of Directors of the Alma Co-op Oil Association has introduced the next chief executive officer and general manager in Garrick Gehrt.
Gehrt is a native of Alma, having grown up on a farm in the area.
He is a graduate of Wichita State University with a Bachelor’s degree in sports management business.
Gehrt has spent the last six years working for the Murphy Hoffman Company in Leawood in various roles, most recently as a business analyst.
“He is extremely eager to come home and serve our patrons,” said Ron Bandel, Board Chairman.
Gehrt will officially assume his role on Nov. 3 after the retirement of long-time general manager, Ken Smith.
Sink, Gordon &
Associates
promotes employee
Local accounting firm Sink, Gordon & Associates, LLP has promoted Vicky Miller, EA, to senior manager.
Miller joined the firm in 2007.
She focuses on financial statements, payroll and trust, business and individual tax preparation.
A graduate of York College in York, Nebraska, Miller completed her Bachelor’s degree in accounting 2007.
She is a member of the Public Accountants Association of Kansas.
Outside of work, Miller stays active in the community with her church and enjoys time with family and friends.
She and her husband, Jacob, have three children: Brooklyn, Delcie and Cason.
Sink, Gordon & Associates determines promotions based on a number of factors, including technical ability, quality of work, leadership, supervision, new client acquisition and productivity.