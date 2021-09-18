Business news for Sept. 18, 2021 Sep 18, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Szymaniak +1 Mader Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Avalon hires two hair stylistsAvalon Hair and Nail Salon has hired Helayna Mader and Ashley Szymaniak as stylists.Mader and Szymaniak both attended Bellus Academy, finishing in August.“I’m super excited to be a part of this industry and ready to fill my book,” Mader said. “My passion is achieving the perfect blonde for each of my clients.”“My passion is working with wedding parties and achieving the perfect hair and makeup design for someone’s perfect day,” Szymaniak said.Mader and Szymaniak are offering $10 off the first visit.The salon, owned by Tracy Holborn, is at 3901 Vanesta Drive and offers hair, nail, waxing, massage and spray tan services.Its hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The phone number is 785-537-9823. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ashley Szymaniak Stylist Helayna Mader Commerce Cosmetics Hair Avalon Hair Salon Nail Recommended for you Latest News Manhattan's Cody Schurle selected to play event at Pebble Beach LIBRARY COLUMN | Give genre blending a go 'Battle for Peace' tells remarkable story of former Columbia president's fight to end guerrilla warfare THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | KSU football, vaccine clinics, live music and more Ancients tools morph through time in Beach Museum exhibit Kansas Profile: Nan Lisher, Elsie Grace’s In response to Western drought, a flood of legislation Australia predicts record farm production despite challenges Submit Your Business News We're always interested in hearing about business news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'We'll pray for the best': K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson's status uncertain following injury versus Southern IllinoisWatch: Kansas State football starts new tradition with team arrival at Bill Snyder Family StadiumKansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson 'out indefinitely' following injuryChris Klieman: Injured K-State QB Skylar Thompson 'week to week' going forwardLongtime historical museum director Cheryl Collins dies at 68Kickoff time announced for K-State/Oklahoma State football gameBreadcrumbs from the past: Glacier-deposited rocks aged younger than expectedKansas State football aims to begin new gameday tradition SaturdayKansas State football holds off Southern Illinois, 31-23, to improve to 2-0 in 2021Defense leads the way for K-State in win over Southern Illinois Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads M108290 Gen Close of M108289 General Public M108292 General NOTICE The personal property THANKS KFC Many thanks to Kentucky Bulletin