Avalon hires two hair stylists

Avalon Hair and Nail Salon has hired Helayna Mader and Ashley Szymaniak as stylists.

Mader and Szymaniak both attended Bellus Academy, finishing in August.

“I’m super excited to be a part of this industry and ready to fill my book,” Mader said. “My passion is achieving the perfect blonde for each of my clients.”

“My passion is working with wedding parties and achieving the perfect hair and makeup design for someone’s perfect day,” Szymaniak said.

Mader and Szymaniak are offering $10 off the first visit.

The salon, owned by Tracy Holborn, is at 3901 Vanesta Drive and offers hair, nail, waxing, massage and spray tan services.

Its hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The phone number is 785-537-9823.

