Crist joins Rockhill Real Estate Group
Rockhill Real Estate Group has added Jeremy J. Crist as a licensed realtor.
Crist is a native Kansan originally from Holcomb. He received his bachelor’s degree at Kansas State University, majoring in business administration and gerontology, then continued to Washburn University School of Law, where he earned his law degree.
From 2007 until May 2019, Crist served Riley County as an Assistant County Attorney, prosecuting criminal and traffic offenses, working professionally with agencies and individuals locally and across the state. For the past year, he was a member of the Linda B. Weis listing and sales team, Weis Real Estate Co.
Crist is a graduate of Leadership Manhattan, class of 2019. Active in community leadership, he is a member of the Board of Directors for the Manhattan Crisis Center and serves as an officer on the Council of First Lutheran Church, where he is an active member.
Crist is a member of the national, state, and local Associations of Realtors, and the local and state Bar Associations. He welcomes real estate clients at the Rockhill Real Estate Group office at 2021 Vanesta Place, Ste. A, by phone at (785) 320-1847 or e-mail jeremy@rockhillrealestategroup.com.