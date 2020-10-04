The Trust Company
promotes employee
The Trust Company, a locally owned, independent wealth management and financial advisory firm, promoted Michelle Duggan to the position of Trust operations officer.
Duggan is one of the two remaining original employees of The Trust Company from when it was founded 28 years ago.
As Trust operations officer, she oversees daily custody and trade settlement, I/T, accounting and investment operations for the company’s headquarters in Manhattan, along with its three branch offices in Kansas and Missouri.
Duggan is a longtime resident of Manhattan and a Kansas State University fan. She has two grown sons.
In addition, Duggan is a stockholder of The Trust Company.