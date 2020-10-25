Manhattan Brewing Company to host ribbon-cutting
The Manhattan Brewing Company is hosting a ribbon-cutting event Tuesday at 3 p.m. at 406 Poyntz Ave. Coronavirus guidelines will be observed at the event.
The brewing company, owned by Jake Voegeli, Garrett Paulman and Adam Krebsbach, opened earlier this year.
Pott County
businesses featured in award-winning video
Fox Home Innovations and Wildcat Fun and Fitness of Manhattan are two of the local businesses featured in an internationally-recognized video.
Pottawatomie County Economic Development Corporation (PCEDC) along with the Greater Manhattan Economic Partnership won the entrepreneurship award from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), which included a set of 30-second videos highlighting small businesses in Pottawatomie County.
The honors were presented at an awards ceremony during the IEDC Annual Conference earlier this month. IEDC is a non-profit, non-partisan membership organization serving economic developers.
In total, the organization won three awards, the other two being for its Pottawatomie County Economic Development Corporation annual report and a multi-year program and economic impact analysis award.
IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development awards recognize the world’s best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials, and the year’s most influential leaders. IEDC received over 500 submissions from 4 countries.
The awards, which include two silver and one bronze, highlight PCEDC’s small business and entrepreneurship programs and loans, the 2019 Annual Report and the multi-year program over the five-year implementation plan and the results.
Leiszler Bridges
selected as Fuel True board member
Alison Leiszler Bridges of Leiszler Oil Company in Manhattan was selected as a board member on the Fuel True – Independent Energy and Convenience association.
Fuel True – Independent Energy and Convenience, formerly known as Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association of Kansas, elected board members to a three-year term during the association’s 106th Annual Convention in September at Prairie Band Casino and Resort in Mayetta.
Fuel True is a statewide trade association representing the independent marketing segment of the petroleum industry. Fuel True membership consists of nearly 200 licensed petroleum distributors, convenience store owners/operators and gasoline retailers.
Fuel True, which has headquarters in Topeka, is the oldest petroleum association of its kind in the United States. It was founded in 1914 as the Kansas Oil Men’s Association.