Sink, Gordon &
Associates
promotes employee
Local accounting firm Sink, Gordon & Associates, LLP has promoted Melissa Bruna, CPA to Manager.
Bruna joined the firm as an intern and moved to her current full-time position in January 2015. She specializes in payroll, sales tax and income tax.
A two-time K-State grad, she holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting and Master of accountancy. She also earned an Associate of Science in accounting from Cloud County Community College.
Bruna is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Kansas Society of Certified Public Accountants.
She serves as treasurer on the Waterville Chamber of Commerce and is also a Greenleaf City Council member.